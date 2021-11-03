Are you getting votes by doing this before the election? On Ayodhya Deepotsav, Anjana Om Kashyap asked the question, then Gaurav Bhatia said, ‘Somewhere the lamp burns somewhere’.

In the grand Deepotsav program in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, 12 lakh diyas are being lit on the day of Chhoti Deepawali. Many Union ministers including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are present in Ayodhya during this Deepotsav program. Under this Deepotsav program, Ayodhya is being illuminated with 12 lakh diyas. 36,000 liters of mustard oil is being used in this. BJP believes that this will boost tourism in Ayodhya, while the opposition Samajwadi Party is alleging that all this is happening for votes.

Regarding this matter, in Aaj Tak’s debate show ‘Halla Bol’, the anchor of the show Anjana Om Kashyap asked BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, ‘They (Samajwadi Party) are accusing you Gaurav Bhatia ji, please answer. Are you saying that you are doing all this before the elections, are you collecting votes?’

On Anjana Om Kashyap’s talk, Gaurav Bhatia said, ‘That’s why I said, somewhere the lamp burns, somewhere the heart burns. And we all saw where there was smoke. The difference has come so much that earlier these people used to say that keep quiet, you are a Hindu. Today we say proudly say we are Hindu. And they talk about appeasement? Those who saw at the time of demonetisation that they went to Muslim-dominated areas and asked them to install ATMs, which took every subsidy for decades. Today they talk of appeasement.

Gaurav Bhatia further said, ‘When they eat Iftar party in a five-star hotel in silver plate, then they do not remember. But today their hatred towards Hindu society is coming out. All I would say is that our ideology has won.

Meanwhile, Anjana Om Kashyap asked Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma whether he does not think that Ayodhya will be developed by Deepotsav. In response, Ashutosh Verma said, ‘You said that Ayodhya needs development. The result of the development that the Bharatiya Janata Party is doing for the last four and a half years was that in the last four months, out of 40 seats in the district panchayat, the Samajwadi Party came first with 17 seats and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is developing four and a half years ago. Over the years, she was able to win eight seats.

He further said, ‘Today the Samajwadi Party has taken the goal of celebrating Memorial Day all over India because a lamp should also be there in the name of those farmers who were trampled under the jeep.’

