Are you still not working due to the pandemic? we want to hear from you.
The economy has begun to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but millions still haven’t returned to work. Some are looking for but can’t find job. Others cannot work because of child care or other responsibilities. Still others say the pandemic has prompted them to rethink how they prioritize their careers.
What is keeping you on edge right now? How are you getting on financially without a steady paycheck? How has your time away from work changed your life now and in the future?
