‘Area Code’ explores the meaning behind music

The series has expanded its audience, with its third season: Downloads of the podcast have increased by more than 20 percent since season 2, according to its co-creator and lead producer, Merin LeZion.

The podcast has also helped the Met reach its audience while the Opera House was closed for nearly 18 months by the COVID-19 pandemic. (The opera officially reopens on Monday, although it hosted an audience for a live performance of Verdi’s Requiem on September 11.)

Gillian Brearley, assistant general manager of marketing and communications at the Met, said by email that the podcast was one way the Met was “reaching not only opera lovers but new audiences as well, bringing to life the range of emotions in opera. A vivid story.” and interviews as well as valuable recordings from our audio archives.”

The seed for the idea of ​​an “area code” came from Ms. Legian, who studied classical voice performance at the Royal College of Music in London. At WQXR in 2017, she suggested a segment in which a Met artist would interpret the “Queen of the Night” aria from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”, which was scored using the Met’s archival recordings. But colleagues saw broad potential, proposing a series “that could potentially open up an art form that comes with the appropriate accessories to a wider audience,” she wrote in an email.