‘Area Code’ explores the meaning behind music
For many fans, the highlight of any opera is a standout area, such as “O mio babbino caro” from Puccini’s “Gianni schichi” or “Vesti la gibba” from Leoncavallo’s “Pagliasi”.
But there’s more to these works than just an intense melody, and many listeners are turning to opera-themed podcasts to better understand the layers of this spirit-filled art form.
One such podcast is “Area Code,” a collaboration by classical music radio station WQXR and the Metropolitan Opera in New York and hosted by Rhiannon Giddens. A singer, composer, and musician originally from North Carolina, Ms. Giddens studied opera at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and helped found the Carolina Chocolate Drops, a string band in which she sang and played fiddle and banjo.
“Area Code” uses the tagline “The Magic of the Opera Revealed, One Song at a Time” and humorous episode titles such as “Once More Into the Breach: Joyce DiDonato Sings Strauss” and “Breaking Mad: Donizetti Lucia Di Lammermoor.”
The series has expanded its audience, with its third season: Downloads of the podcast have increased by more than 20 percent since season 2, according to its co-creator and lead producer, Merin LeZion.
The podcast has also helped the Met reach its audience while the Opera House was closed for nearly 18 months by the COVID-19 pandemic. (The opera officially reopens on Monday, although it hosted an audience for a live performance of Verdi’s Requiem on September 11.)
Gillian Brearley, assistant general manager of marketing and communications at the Met, said by email that the podcast was one way the Met was “reaching not only opera lovers but new audiences as well, bringing to life the range of emotions in opera. A vivid story.” and interviews as well as valuable recordings from our audio archives.”
The seed for the idea of an “area code” came from Ms. Legian, who studied classical voice performance at the Royal College of Music in London. At WQXR in 2017, she suggested a segment in which a Met artist would interpret the “Queen of the Night” aria from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”, which was scored using the Met’s archival recordings. But colleagues saw broad potential, proposing a series “that could potentially open up an art form that comes with the appropriate accessories to a wider audience,” she wrote in an email.
As the format evolved, Ms. LeZion said, a team from WQXR and WNYC Studios (the podcast division of New York Public Radio) incorporated many guests and people outside the opera world to make the themes more relevant to modern life. did. (The episode ends with a recorded mate performance from the selected area.)
“We felt that the best version of this show would be one that delights existing opera fans, but is also accessible to audiences that are new to opera, or perhaps even skeptical of it,” she said. “We didn’t want to reduce it, but we wanted to break down barriers.”
In choosing an area for an episode, Ms. Legion collaborates with the Met. “Prependemic,” she said, “all selected arias and cast were shown on the Met’s current stage, and we did our best to align episode releases with their production schedules. This year, we’ve seen arias show their canceled and upcoming episodes. The season chose between the two.”
To keep “Area Code” interesting, the producers aim for a mix of famous operas and what Ms. Legion calls more obscure gems, as well as a variety of voices and even languages.
“When it comes to the other guests on the show – musicians and playwrights, scientists and doctors, athletes and writers and more – I choose them,” she said, sometimes with input from Ms. Giddens and others.
Finding the right host was also important, she said, calling Ms Giddens her “dream host for many reasons”.
“It was important for us to find someone who understands and appreciates this music, but is not necessarily an insider of opera,” said Ms. LeZion, but “a guide for lifelong opera lovers who Curious but only a toe dipped, and a bunch of people who thought it was all silly caterwauling.”
Ms. Giddens’s “focus in her own music is on digging into the past and telling bold truths about our present,” said Ms. LeZion, “which is actually the goal of ‘Area Code’ as well.”
Ms Giddens said she “jumped at the chance to participate because of the sheer universality of the opera – these deeply emotional stories depicting the best and worst of human nature, performed with mind-bending talent and artistic collaboration.”
She said she has always been interested in equal access to art. “If given the chance,” she said, “those who hate the idea of opera might really like it, if exposed properly.”
It’s not always easy. “Helping listeners to connect with the emotions within the opera can be a challenge outside the stage,” Ms. Legian acknowledged.
“For some arias, the sheer athleticism of opera performance is front and center,” she said. “Singing is such a personal and internal process, and it can be difficult to verbalize the nuanced inner workings of an artist’s technical and interpretive approach.
“But telling a singer that hitting the high note at the end of a prolific Rangatura passage feels like being in heaven among the stars, and at the same time ringing that final high note like a bell as the singer goes about it. Talking makes the process immediate and thrilling for the listeners.”
Other arias “welcome a more personal and intimate type of storytelling,” Ms. LeZion said. “For those people, I look for guests with personal experiences that parallel the emotional heart of the events or the music.”
For “Madma Butterfly”, psychotherapist Kyoko Katayama told “the story of her mother, who had a love affair with an American GI in Japan who left her, pregnant, a parallel to Cio-Cio San’s abandonment and betrayal in the opera.” was supernatural,” Ms Lazian said.
“Throughout the episode, you hear Kyoko’s story parallel to the ‘Butterfly’ story. You hear how deeply personal it is, and it really opens the door to a different way of feeling the power of this music.”
While the music and its composers may be the main draw, what about the librettists who coined the words?
“Area Code” certainly doesn’t ignore them, but Keturah Stickman, opera director based in Knoxville, Tenn., puts them in full spotlight in another podcast, “Words First: Talking Text in Opera.” She highlights librettists, she said by email, “because I feel like they disappear when talking about a work. I like to make sure we say their names.”
