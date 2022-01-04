Area counties receive nearly $1.5M in state matching funds





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI) awarded a 95% match of taxpayer savings Tuesday, achieved through the implementation of local shared services projects in New York counties. The counties’ plans identified ways to consolidate services and save taxpayer money through government efficiencies in services and community programs.

Across New York State as a whole, more than $2.7 million in funding was awarded. This was divided up between Cayuga, Chemung, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Erie, Madison and Niagara Counties. In the Capital Region and the Mid-Hudson Area, funds will be divided as follows:

Columbia County received $247,750 in State Matching Funds after collaborating with several towns on five projects including management information services, human resources training, joint purchasing of office supplies and Real Property data and revaluation services.

Dutchess County received $1,199,480 in funding following implementation of several measures to achieve taxpayer savings. These included a salt purchasing cooperative, shared purchase of public safety software, joint purchase of municipal sewer equipment and shared vehicle safety equipment.

The CWSSI generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state. For more information, including guidance documents concerning the CWSSI, as well as past plans, visit New York State’s Shared Services Initiative page.

“As government officials, it’s not only our responsibility to ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely and efficiently, but it’s also critical that we work consistently to identify savings for hard-working New Yorkers,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “I applaud the leadership and creativity of these eight counties and thank all of those who worked on these plans for finding innovative ways to cut costs and put money back into the pockets of New York taxpayers.”

The County-Wide Services Initiative is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance and competitive grants to local governments. For more information on CWSSI or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call (518) 473-3355.