Areas with more accidents will be re-marked in the country

In order to reduce the number of frequent road accidents on highways in the country, the Ministry of Road and Transport will re-mark the accident prone areas (black spots) on the routes. The Ministry is taking this initiative to reduce the accidents on the highways. In this regard, the Ministry has ordered the Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Chief Engineers and Director General (Border Roads) of all the states and the project units of the Ministry to initiate the process.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport, for the selection of accident prone areas, accident prone areas are marked on the basis of the data coming out on highway accidents through the state police. If there are more than five or ten accidents at the same place based on the prescribed standard, these places are declared as accident prone areas. Apart from this, by eliminating the engineering flaws in these routes, these routes are made accessible to the general public. This process is completed under the Road Accounts Audit. These audit reports are made the basis for the improvement of the routes.

According to the report of the ministry, till the end of December 2021, the ministry has audited 18,096 km of routes. According to the ministry, audit of routes for three years till 2018 is available. For this, on the basis of road accidents from 2016 to 2018, the ministry has identified 5,803 places as accident prone areas, which were found on the highways of all 31 states of the country. According to the report, there were 12,047 accidents on these routes in 2018, which was less than the previous years.

After the improvement works done on these routes, the accidents on the routes were brought down. For these, along with making the general public aware of such possible areas, the suggestions given by the engineers at these places were included for road improvement. Apart from this, training was also given to the drivers on these routes. As a result, accidents on these routes decreased by 0.32 percent in 2019 and 10.93 percent in 2020.

Last year’s lowest construction

According to the ministry’s report, the construction work of the highway has been the lowest in the last three years. In 2021-22 till November, only 5118 km of roads have been constructed. This construction has been the lowest in the past years. The ministry had constructed 10,855 km in 2018-19, 10,237 in 2019-20, 13,327 km in 2020-21.