Argentina Formally Recognizes Nonbinary People, a Latin American First

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina became the first country in Latin America to officially recognize gender non-binary people, who can now choose to have their gender marked with an X on their national identity documents and passports if they do not identify as female or male.

The change, enacted by decree of President Alberto Fernández, is the latest example of how he has made expanding the rights of women and sexual minorities a priority. It comes weeks after he enacted a measure that reserves one percent of the nation’s public sector jobs for transgender people, which Congress approved in June.

“We need to broaden our minds and realize that there are other ways of loving and being loved and that there are other identities besides the identity of man and woman. ‘woman’s identity, “Fernández said Wednesday at a ceremony where he presented the first three national identity documents with non-binary markers. “And they must be respected.”

Argentina joins several other countries, including New Zealand, Canada and Australia, as well as several US states, that allow a non-binary gender marker in identity documents.