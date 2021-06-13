Argentine President Offends With Comment: ‘Brazilians Emerged from the Jungle’

BUENOS AIRES — Throughout a current go to to Argentina by the prime minister of Spain, President Alberto Fernández tried to attach along with his visitor by paying homage to Argentina’s European immigrant heritage.

As a substitute, with an announcement that was broadly seen as xenophobic and offensive, Mr. Fernández managed to trigger offense at house and throughout Latin America — together with in the area’s strongest nations.

“Mexicans emerged from Indigenous folks, Brazilians emerged from the jungle however we Argentines arrived on boats. On boats from Europe,” Mr. Fernández mentioned on Wednesday, throughout a televised look subsequent to Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, who was visiting Buenos Aires.

The video of the statement, which Mr. Fernández mentioned was a quote of the Mexican Nobel Laureate Octavio Paz, went viral on social media, producing widespread information protection in addition to a deluge of criticism and astonishment from politicians and odd residents in neighboring Brazil and in Mexico.