argentinian female judge caught kissing convicted murderer behind bars

Doubts have also been raised over the role of a woman judge in the controversies in the sentencing case.

Every day some event happens that spreads all over the world. Now a case has come to light from Argentina, where a female judge went and ‘kissed’ the murderer in jail. You would think that is a joke but this incident is true. The matter came to light when the entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the jail and its video clips went viral.

The incident that shocked everyone is being told of a prison in the southern state of Chubut in Argentina. In this incident, the first woman judge reaches the jail to meet the convict who is serving a life sentence. During the conversation with the accused, the female judge kisses him. The criminal whom the judge kissed is Christian Mai Bustos and he is a former policeman. Bustos was accused of shooting his own fellow policeman to death, which was later proved.

The most surprising thing about this case is that, when Bastos’ case was going on in the court, this woman judge was also included in the panel; Who had sentenced the murderer. The name of the female judge is being told as Mariel Suarez. It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage of the prison that this judge named Mariel Suarez goes to the murderer’s cell to meet him. She then kisses the prisoner. When this footage went viral, there was a stir and an inquiry was ordered immediately.

However, it has not yet come to the fore that why this lady judge had come to meet that murderer? But now doubts also arose over the role of the woman judge, in which the judge had voted against the sentence of life imprisonment to the accused. Let us tell that all the judges present in the panel had advocated for the sentence of life imprisonment, but this woman judge had demanded a lesser sentence for her.

The woman judge, embroiled in controversy, was well aware of all the crimes of the murderer, but why had she unsuccessfully tried to save the accused; Its address will be known only after the investigation is completed.