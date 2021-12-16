argument between congress and bjp spokesperson in aajtak tv debate over lakhimpur kheri incident and ajay mishra teni

After registering a case against son Ashish Mishra under sections of murder in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, his father, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, misbehaved with journalists on Wednesday. After misbehaving with journalists, questions are being raised again on Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and there is a demand for his sacking from the Union Cabinet. During the TV debate on the same issue, the Congress spokesperson said that the Minister of State for Home is entering his own ministry through the back door. On this, when the anchor sought an answer from the BJP spokesperson, he also accused the Congress leaders while defending the Union Minister.

In fact, during the TV debate on Aaj Tak news channel, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said that serious cases are going on against the four people in the Ministry of Home Affairs. What to say about Nishith Pramanik, Ajay Mishra Teni, Nityanand Rai and Amit Shah. Now it has become a criterion that who will be a big criminal, he will come in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Today Ajay Mishra Teni has to go to Mantralaya through the back door.

When Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap sought reply from BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia regarding these allegations of Congress spokesperson, he started accusing Congress leaders while defending the Union Minister. The BJP spokesperson said that the biggest massacre happened in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi said that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes. He also said that there is a murder case against Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. A case of rape is registered against one of their MPs. Where do you get these double standards from?

Significantly, the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri case told the court that the investigation conducted so far has revealed that the criminal act committed by the accused was not negligent but intentionally with an intention to kill as per a pre-planned plan. done from. In which five people died and many people were seriously injured. The SIT suggested imposition of several more sections on all the accused on this basis.

When Ajay Mishra Teni was asked for an answer regarding this, he misbehaved with the journalists and abused them. After misbehaving with journalists, the BJP high command called Ajay Mishra to Delhi. At the same time, there was a lot of uproar in the Lok Sabha regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. Lok Sabha members protested fiercely in the House demanding the dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home. Following which the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day.