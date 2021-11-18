argument between congress and bjp spokesperson in aajtak tv debate over sanjay nishad statement about lord ram – Congress spokesperson said

Recently, Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad gave a controversial statement about Lord Ram, saying that Lord Shri Ram and Nishad Raj were born at Makhoda Ghat. Describing Lord Rama as the so-called son of King Dasharatha, he also said that eating kheer does not lead to a child.

Sanjay Nishad, leader of BJP’s ally Nishad Party, had given a statement recently, saying that Lord Ram was not the son of King Dasharatha. During a TV debate on this statement, when the Congress spokesperson said that whoever disrespects Ram will go to hell. So the BJP spokesperson also replied to this, that’s why you have only seven seats.

In response to the question of Anchor Chitra Tripathi in the TV debate organized on Aaj Tak news channel, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said that whoever insults Sanatan Dharma will be guilty of sin, curse and hell. Those who do vote politics in the name of Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram will surely go to hell. At the same time, the Congress spokesperson said that Sanjay Nishad, leader of BJP’s ally Nishad Party, worked to change the life of Lord Ram and insulted King Dasharatha and Mata Kaushalya. They have no objection to that.

Responding to these statements of Congress spokesperson, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that he did not apologize for calling Aaj Tak Ram imaginary or a liar. At the same time, the BJP spokesperson said that Surendra Rajput said a good thing that whoever betrays Ram will go to hell. At the time when the Ramjanmabhoomi movement took place, you had 287 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and 402 in the Centre. But today there are only 7 seats.

Congress spokesperson raised questions on Sanjay Nishad’s statement @SudhanshuTrived Said – We do not know about it. Did he apologize for calling Ram a liar, a fictitious one? watch the heated debate #Dangal @chitraaum pic.twitter.com/uuEHdJZ59w — AajTak (@aajtak) November 18, 2021

Further BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that we had only 18 seats at that time. Today there are 315 seats and 303 seats in the centre. At the same time, he quoted a verse from Ramcharit Manas and said that one who commits treason with Rama. With him justice is done in the world as well as in charity.

