Argument between Deoria Superintendent of Police and Spa candidate Pradeep Yadav up election 2022

The bugle for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election has sounded. The first phase of voting has been done. Politicians are busy with election campaign. Although there are many restrictions due to Corona virus (Covid 19), as well as the code of conduct is also being followed. Meanwhile, a video of a dispute between the SP candidate from Deoria and Deoria SP is going viral on social media at the moment.

A video of a scuffle between Pradeep Yadav SP, candidate from Deoria’s Rudrapur assembly and the police has surfaced. In this video, there is a heated argument between the police and the SP candidate. It is being told that Deoria’s SP Shripati Mishra and District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan are standing in front of the Samajwadi Party candidate’s car with his Lashkar.

While sharing the video, journalist Alok Pandey wrote on Twitter that votes are being held for the first phase in Uttar Pradesh today. Meanwhile, a video of an argument between the SP candidate and the police from eastern Uttar Pradesh has surfaced. After this debate, the Deoria Police Chief has registered a case against the SP candidate and some others. The police prevented them from violating the Kovid safety rules announced by the Election Commission and the government.

Responding to this video, filmmaker Vinod Kapri wrote, “Yeh koi goons ka raj ho rakha hai. If you talk to the BJP candidate in the same language and tone as SP Shripati Mishra, then you will know how big the defenders of the law are. a R. A user named Khan wrote that the laws of the Election Commission do not apply to Amit Shah and BJP? 10 hours before the election, PM’s virtual rally continued on channels across the country and the Election Commission fell asleep. Viplav Dwivedi wrote that good leave some BJP leader of Deoria. The candidate of other party BSP, Congress also did nomination or roadshow with the crowd in such an open vehicle? Even if you don’t live now, you are flouting the rules. Where do they have to follow the rules?

In the video, SP Shripati Mishra is seen asking the SP candidate whether there is goondaraj happening here? You uphold the dignity of democracy. In response, Pradeep Yadav was seen saying that democracy is a right, which you cannot stop. On this the Superintendent of Police gets enraged and asks SP candidate Pradeep Yadav to get down from the car. After this, the supporters of SP leaders start raising slogans.

Let us inform that the votes for Rudrapur constituency are to be held on March 3. In such a situation, the SP candidate Pradeep Yadav, who came out for campaigning, was stopped by the police for violating the Kovid security rules, as there was a large crowd with him. After which there was a lot of debate between the two sides. According to reports, the police have registered a case against some people.