Arhaan Khan Mom Dad Divorce: Malaika Arora was worried After divorce with Arbaaz Khan, son had removed her worries

Malaika was worried at that time as to how this would affect her son after separation. For 12-year-old Arhaan at that time, the separation of parents was indeed a great sorrow in itself.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were once called ‘power couple’. After living together for 18 years, this couple got separated forever in the year 2017. At that time a lot of things were going bad between Malaika and Arbaaz. But because of son Arhaan, both stayed together for a long time. When Malaika and Arbaaz separated, then son Arhaan was 12 years old at that time.

But what happened to the son when Arhaan came to know about his marital status after the separation of his parents? Malaika Arora herself shared about this. Malaika had said that she was afraid that she did not know how the son would take this matter. But when son Arhaan was given this information, he accepted it very easily and intelligently.

Malaika had said for son Arhaan- ‘My son Arhaan is very intelligent. He understood what was going on between us. Is it right to bear it? From time to time, we used to discuss with each other about this matter, then we used to give hints that this could happen in future. Though we didn’t need to tell him much.

Malaika had further said – When Arbaaz and I parted ways and we started living our lives, Arhaan told me that I am very happy to see you mom because you are happy, you are feeling better than before. .’ Let me tell you, Malaika Arora got the custody of her son after the divorce. In which Malaika had said that Arbaaz can meet his son anytime.

Let me tell you, Malaika had said after separating from Arbaaz that she is now very relaxed and feeling relieved after the divorce. Malaika had also told at that time that although she had gone into depression a few days after taking the divorce. But he worked very hard to get himself out of these situations.