Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora, turned 19, shared the picture and said, ‘I am missing a lot’

Malaika Arora’s Instagram account is the perfect blend of fitness and glamour. Malaika Arora keeps on posting no makeup selfies, following Instagram trends as well as posting pictures with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. On Tuesday, Malaika Arora posted a picture of her son Arhaan Khan. On the 19th birthday of Arhaan Khan, Malaika shared his picture and wished him a happy birthday.

While sharing the picture of Arhaan, Malaika wrote that she is missing her son a lot. She wrote, ‘My birthday boy, I am missing you very much.’ Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora posted the same picture in her Instagram story. Sharing the picture, he wrote, ‘Happy birthday our favorite boy. I love you.’

Arhaan is the son of Malaika and Arbaaz Khan. Both had announced their separation in the year 2016 and they got separated. Arhaan is abroad in connection with his studies. Earlier this year, when Arhaan was going abroad for studies, Malaika shared a picture and told that both are on a new journey.

He captioned his picture, ‘We are on a new journey. There is nervousness, there is fear in the mind, there is excitement, there is a new experience. All I know is that I am feeling super duper proud of you. It’s your time, spread it on yourself and make your dreams come true.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Malaika told that it is difficult for her to stay away from her son. She had said that she would never be able to get used to being away from her son. Talking about Malaika Arora’s work, she was last seen in MTV’s show, ‘Super Model of the Year’.

