Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez after announcing engagement in December

Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A handbook for the singer confirmed that she not too way back married staunch property agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande’s rating urged People that they tied the knot in just a little and intimate wedding ceremony, the place lower than 20 people attended. It wasn’t certain when the marriage ceremony took put.

“The room was so overjoyed and pudgy of affection. The couple and each households couldn’t be happier,” the rating urged People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, introduced their engagement in December. They started courting in January 2020 and quarantined collectively at some stage of the pandemic.

Grande is at the moment on the pop charts with the hits 34+35, Positions, pov and the Construct Your Tears remix with The Weeknd. She goes to work as a coach on The Suppose inside the tumble.

(With inputs from The Linked Press)