Ariana Grande shares first photos from wedding ceremony to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared the important photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez, 5 months after the couple had introduced their engagement.

A consultant for Grande, 27, not too lengthy prior to now confirmed the details of the wedding to Folks. “They acquired married. It turned as soon as small and intimate — decrease than 20 of us. The room turned as soon as so glad and full of like. The couple and each households couldn’t be happier,” the consultant added. The ceremony turned as soon as held on the couple’s residence in Montecito, California.

The wedding pictures characteristic Grande in silk and strapless Vera Wang gown, which she paired with a rapid veil. She captioned the album “5.15.21,” presumably to honour the date she and Gomez tied the knot.

Investigate cross-check the publish proper right here

Peep this publish on Instagram A publish shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Peep this publish on Instagram A publish shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Peep this publish on Instagram

A publish shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)