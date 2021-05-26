ARIAs 2021: Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely storm the red carpet



Variety stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely had been amongst the first to stroll the red carpet at the Audio and Radio Trade Awards at the Might Honest Lodge in central London on Wednesday.

The dancing duo appeared dapper in jet black ensembles.

Jordan wore a noir Tee over matching slacks and loafers, including a slate checked jacket to the look.

Perri wore an inky two-piece go well with over a classic assertion Tee.

He added quirky black footwear with a checked white/black detailing to finish the ensemble.

Placing on an equally dapper show had been Radio 1 stalwart Scott Mills and sidekick Chris Stark.

They each went for fits over crisp white shirts and equally loud trainers.

Vanessa Feltz confirmed off her body in a rose-patterned red cocktail gown. The broadcaster added glowing equipment to deliver majesty to the ensemble.

Fleur East placed on her common cheerful show as she posed for snaps. Fleur appeared sometimes gorgeous in a tan leather-based utility go well with with nude peep-toe heels.

Rickie, Melvin and Charlie of Radio 1 appeared their common giddy selves as they arrived.

Charlie Hedges appeared sensational in a pant go well with, made up of black, white and pinstripe panelling. She added glowing heels to finish the look.

Melvin Odoom wore a sensible blazer over his white shirt and black tie, including a pocket sq. to spherical off the look. Rickie Haywood-Williams wore an understated black go well with and white Tee.

Radio mainstay Lauren Laverne donned a fairly floral gown with a nautical-inspired cardigan.

George the Poet offered fashion in the type of a dove gray go well with and a black cape-like jacket.

Neev Spencer donned an intricate black and gold gown, whereas Stephanie Hirst wore a modern black cocktail gown with a semi-sheer detailing.

Sky Sports activities presenter Laura Woods appeared cheery in a little bit black gown with floral detailing cut-outs, black strap heels and her blonde locks in a jaunty side-plait.

Comic and radio presenter John Robins went for a sensible/informal look whereas Ritchie Anderson donned a taupe double-breasted go well with and black turtleneck.

Snoochie Shy surprised in a leggy chocolate off-shoulder quantity, whereas Harriet Scott sparkled in a plunging metallic layered quantity.

The Audio & Radio Trade Awards recognise the proficient people and groups in UK audio and radio who excel at their craft and produce the best physique of labor in the world.

The classes cowl the most numerous vary of style, expertise and output from public service radio, business radio, podcasters, group radio, pupil radio, impartial manufacturing, audio books and past.

The ARIAs model themselves ‘the Oscars of UK radio and audio’ and are open to all UK primarily based content material creators who’re members of The Radio Academy.

The Radio Academy is the UK radio and audio business charity, established in 1983, who goal to deliver collectively inventive folks from throughout the sector, breaking down obstacles to supply alternatives for debate, networking, and celebration.