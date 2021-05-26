ARIAs 2021: Fleur East cuts a stylish figure in cream leather jumpsuit

By | May 26, 2021
0 Comment

ARIAs 2021: Fleur East cuts a stylish figure in cream leather jumpsuit

Fleur East minimize a stylish figure in a leather jumpsuit as she attended the Audio and Radio Business Awards on Wednesday.

The singer and Hits Radio Breakfast presenter, 33, wowed in the eye-catching outfit as she hit the crimson carpet on the Might Truthful Resort in central London for the occasion.

Fleur regarded nice in the camel-hued jumpsuit which featured silver button detailing and was cinched in on the waist to point out off her figure.

Trendy: Fleur East cut a stylish figure in a cream leather jumpsuit as she attended the the Audio and Radio Industry Awards on Wednesday

Stylish: Fleur East minimize a stylish figure in a cream leather jumpsuit as she attended the the Audio and Radio Business Awards on Wednesday

Star: The singer and Hits Radio Breakfast presenter, 33, wowed in the eye-catching outfit as she hit the red carpet at the May Fair Hotel in central London for the event

Star: The singer and Hits Radio Breakfast presenter, 33, wowed in the eye-catching outfit as she hit the crimson carpet on the Might Truthful Resort in central London for the occasion

The X Issue magnificence accomplished her look with see-through heels and big assertion gold hoop earrings as she labored the cameras forward of the primary occasion.  

Fleur wore her brunette tresses in her traditional curly type and opted for a glamorous make-up look to ensure she stood out.

The health mannequin additionally posed together with her Hits Radio DJ James Barr who regarded sensible in a blue jacket and matching chinos.  

Beauty: Fleur looked great in the camel-hued jumpsuit which featured silver button detailing and was cinched in at the waist to show off her figure

Magnificence: Fleur regarded nice in the camel-hued jumpsuit which featured silver button detailing and was cinched in on the waist to point out off her figure

Pals: The fitness model also posed with her Hits Radio DJ James Barr who looked smart in a blue jacket and matching chinos

Friends: The health mannequin additionally posed together with her Hits Radio DJ James Barr who regarded sensible in a blue jacket and matching chinos

Additionally making an early look on the crimson carpet have been Range stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely.

The dancing duo regarded dapper in jet black ensembles.

Jordan wore a noir Tee over matching slacks and loafers, including a slate checked jacket to the look.

Stunning: The X Factor beauty completed her look with see-through heels and huge statement gold hoop earrings as she worked the cameras ahead of the main event

Gorgeous: The X Issue magnificence accomplished her look with see-through heels and big assertion gold hoop earrings as she labored the cameras forward of the primary occasion

Radiant: Fleur wore her brunette tresses in her classic curly style and opted for a glamorous makeup look to make sure she stood out

Radiant: Fleur wore her brunette tresses in her traditional curly type and opted for a glamorous make-up look to ensure she stood out

Stylish: Singer and fitness fanatic Fleur looked incredible in the jumpsuit at the star-studded event

Stylish: Singer and health fanatic Fleur regarded unbelievable in the jumpsuit on the star-studded occasion 

Perri wore an inky two-piece swimsuit over a classic assertion Tee.

He added quirky black footwear with a checked white/black detailing to finish the ensemble.

Placing on an equally dapper show have been Radio 1 stalwart Scott Mills and sidekick Chris Stark.

They each went for fits over crisp white shirts and equally loud trainers. 

Exciting: The Audio & Radio Industry Awards recognise the talented individuals and teams in UK audio and radio

Thrilling: The Audio & Radio Business Awards recognise the gifted people and groups in UK audio and radio

Star-studded: Also making an early appearance on the red carpet were Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely

Star-studded: Additionally making an early look on the crimson carpet have been Range stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely

Double-act: Putting on an equally dapper display were Radio 1 stalwart Scott Mills and sidekick Chris Stark

Double-act: Placing on an equally dapper show have been Radio 1 stalwart Scott Mills and sidekick Chris Stark

Miss scarlet: Vanessa Feltz showed off her frame in a rose-patterned red cocktail dress

Miss scarlet: Vanessa Feltz confirmed off her body in a rose-patterned crimson cocktail costume

Werking it: Vanessa flicked her blonde tresses for the cameras like the seasoned pro she is

Ravishing in red: The broadcaster added sparkling accessories to bring majesty to the ensemble

Ravishing in crimson: The broadcaster added glowing equipment to deliver majesty to the ensemble

Three's company: Rickie, Melvin and Charlie of Radio 1 looked their usual giddy selves as they arrived

Three’s firm: Rickie, Melvin and Charlie of Radio 1 regarded their normal giddy selves as they arrived

Vanessa Feltz confirmed off her body in a rose-patterned crimson cocktail costume. The broadcaster added glowing equipment to deliver majesty to the ensemble.  

Rickie, Melvin and Charlie of Radio 1 regarded their normal giddy selves as they arrived.

Charlie Hedges regarded sensational in a pant swimsuit, made up of black, white and pinstripe panelling. She added glowing heels to finish the look.

Melvin Odoom wore a sensible blazer over his white shirt and black tie, including a pocket sq. to spherical off the look. Rickie Haywood-Williams wore an understated black swimsuit and white Tee. 

Classic: Charlie Hedges looked sensational in a pant suit, made up of black, white and pinstripe panelling

Giddy: She added sparkling heels to complete the look

Giddy: Charlie Hedges regarded sensational in a pant swimsuit, made up of black, white and pinstripe panelling. She added glowing heels to finish the look

Chic in tan: Melvin Odoom wore a smart blazer over his white shirt and black tie, adding a pocket square to round off the look

Smart: Rickie Haywood-Williams wore an understated black suit and white Tee

Sensible: Melvin Odoom [L] wore a sensible blazer over his white shirt and black tie, including a pocket sq. to spherical off the look. Rickie Haywood-Williams [R] wore an understated black swimsuit and white Tee

Bringing the drama: George the Poet provided style in the form of a dove grey suit and a black cape-like jacket

Bringing the drama: George the Poet offered type in the type of a dove gray swimsuit and a black cape-like jacket

Don't falter: Radio mainstay Lauren Laverne donned a pretty floral dress with a nautical-inspired cardigan

Do not falter: Radio mainstay Lauren Laverne donned a fairly floral costume with a nautical-inspired cardigan

Too shy shy! Snoochie Shy stunned in a leggy chocolate off-shoulder number

Glam: Harriet Scott sparkled in a plunging metallic layered number

Glam: Snoochie Shy [L] surprised in a leggy chocolate off-shoulder quantity. Harriet Scott [R] sparkled in a plunging metallic layered quantity

Slay! Snoochie showed off an impressive manicure and hooped earrings

Slay! Snoochie confirmed off a formidable manicure and hooped earrings

Radio mainstay Lauren Laverne donned a fairly floral costume with a nautical-inspired cardigan.

George the Poet offered type in the type of a dove gray swimsuit and a black cape-like jacket. 

Neev Spencer donned an intricate black and gold costume, whereas Stephanie Hirst wore a modern black cocktail costume with a semi-sheer detailing. 

Sky Sports activities presenter Laura Woods regarded cheery in a little black costume with floral detailing cut-outs, black strap heels and her blonde locks in a jaunty side-plait. 

Silky: Neev Spencer donned an intricate black and gold dress

Chic: Stephanie Hirst wore a sleek black cocktail dress with a semi-sheer detailing

Stylish: Neev Spencer [L] donned an intricate black and gold costume, whereas Stephanie Hirst [R] wore a modern black cocktail costume with a semi-sheer detailing

LBD: Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods looked cheery in a little black dress with floral detailing cut-outs, black strap heels and her blonde locks in a jaunty side-plait

LBD: Sky Sports activities presenter Laura Woods regarded cheery in a little black costume with floral detailing cut-outs, black strap heels and her blonde locks in a jaunty side-plait

Funny man: Comedian and radio presenter John Robins went for a smart/casual look

Dapper: Ritchie Anderson donned a taupe double-breasted suit and black turtleneck

Dapper: Comic and radio presenter John Robins [L] went for a sensible/informal look whereas Ritchie Anderson [R] donned a taupe double-breasted swimsuit and black turtleneck

Pals: Rachel Horne [L] and Meera Depala [R] posed for a snap on the red carpet together

Friends: Rachel Horne [L] and Meera Depala [R] posed for a snap on the crimson carpet collectively

Stunning: Brenda Birungi looked sensational in a white fur over a figure-hugging yellow, red and black patterned dress

Suited up: Elis James wore a suit over a blue shirt and burgundy tie

Snapped: Brenda Birungi [L] regarded sensational in a white fur over a figure-hugging yellow, crimson and black patterned costume. Elis James [R] wore a swimsuit over a blue shirt and burgundy tie

Comic and radio presenter John Robins went for a sensible/informal look whereas Ritchie Anderson donned a taupe double-breasted swimsuit and black turtleneck. 

Snoochie Shy surprised in a leggy chocolate off-shoulder quantity, whereas Harriet Scott sparkled in a plunging metallic layered quantity.

The Audio & Radio Business Awards recognise the gifted people and groups in UK audio and radio who excel at their craft and produce the easiest physique of labor in the world.

The classes cowl probably the most numerous vary of style, expertise and output from public service radio, industrial radio, podcasters, group radio, pupil radio, impartial manufacturing, audio books and past.

The ARIAs model themselves ‘the Oscars of UK radio and audio’ and are open to all UK based mostly content material creators who’re members of The Radio Academy.

The Radio Academy is the UK radio and audio business charity, established in 1983, who intention to deliver collectively inventive individuals from throughout the sector, breaking down obstacles to offer alternatives for debate, networking, and celebration. 

43483731 9622417 image a 60 1622052208057

Stars: The ARIAs model themselves ‘the Oscars of UK radio and audio’ and are open to all UK based mostly content material creators who’re members of The Radio Academy (pictured is Lauren Laverne)

#ARIAs #Fleur #East #cuts #stylish #figure #cream #leather #jumpsuit

Leave a Reply