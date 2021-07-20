Arigit Singh Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
The voice behind the most award-winning song “To Love” in the movie “To Love” Arijit Singh, Indian music programmer and playback singer. Arijit Singh Started his career with the reality program Guru Kuru as a participant. Some of his most beloved songs are the title track of the movie “Youngistaan” Snona Sanghe Marmar, Citylights Musk Lane, and the movie “Edilheim Sikil”.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Arijit Singh
|nickname
|not clear
|Known name
|Arijit Singh
|Birthday
|April 25, 1987
|Year
|34 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Jiaganj, Mursidabad, West Bengal, India
|Birthplace
|Jiaganj, Mursidabad, West Bengal, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|singer
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Girlfriend / office work
|Koel leucine
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Taurus
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Arijit Singh Born in West Bengal to a Bengali mother and a Punjabis father. He has a background of musicians because his mother, grandmother and sister are all very nice singers. He has three gurus. Direndra Prasad Hazari, who taught tabla, Rajendra Prasad Hazari, who taught Indian classical music, and Birendra Prasad Hazari, who taught pop music and Rabindra Sanghite.
Prior to his success as a Playback Singer, Aligit Singh worked freelance with singers such as Vishar Shekar, Shankar-Ehsaen Roy, Mitung Sharma, and Pritam Chakra Volti. Arigit Singh won the National Film Award for the song of the movie Padmaavat Goddess Bintedil.
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|Raja Vijay Singh High School, Mursida Bird
|College / university
|Sripat Singh College, Jiaganj
|Educational background
|not clear
|Ethnicity
|Hindu
|Father’s name
|Unknown name (LIC agent)
|Mother’s name
|Aditicin (died of stroke on May 19, 2021)
|Brother’s name
|none
|Sister name
|Amritassin
|Spouse / wife name
|First Wife-Rupreka Banerjee
Second Wife-Koel Leucine
|Child (child) name
|Daughter-1 (step daughter)
Son-after July (name unknown)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Filmfare Award for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer Award for “Tum Hi Ho” in the movie “Because I Love You”.
|Filmfare Award for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer Award for Movie Roy’s “Sooraj Dooba Hai”
|Filmfare Award for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer Award for “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|Filmfare Award for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer Award for “Roke Na Ruke Naina” by Badrinath Ki Dulha
|Filmfare Awards for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer in the movie Calanque’s “Calanque”
|Star Guild Awards Best Male Playback Singer – Winner of Song Tam Heigh-Ho’s Best Singer in the movie “Because I Love You”
Won the best singer with the song “Fumari Aduri Kahani”
|IIFA Award for Best Male Rebirth – Winner of Best Singer for Song “Howain” in the movie “Jab Harry Me Sung”
Won the best singer in the song “Ae Watan” of the movie “Agreement”.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|Rs. 7 million
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs. 130,000 rupees / song
|Home address
|not clear
|car
|Hummer
|Range rover
|Mercedes-Benz
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Maacher jhol and mishti, alu seddo, daal, bhaat, alu posto
|Favorite musician
|Ghulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, Mehdi Hassan, Ustad Rashid Ali Khan, Ustad Amjad Ali
Kang, KK, Michael Jackson
|Favorite singer
|Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar
|Favorite sport
|Cricket, soccer, badminton
|Favorite hobby
|Cycling, reading, photography, playing badminton, writing, producing
documentary
|Favorite cricket player
|Sachin Tendulkar, Lance Klusener, Sourav Ganguly, Jonty Rhodes
|Favorite soccer player
|Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller
|Favorite music band
|Coldplay
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|black
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 6 inches
|Meters – 1.68 m
|Centimeter – 168 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 76 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 40
|Waist size – 32 inches
|Biceps size – 12 inches
|Figure measurement – 40-32-12
