Arigit Singh Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Arigit Singh Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
The voice behind the most award-winning song “To Love” in the movie “To Love” Arijit Singh, Indian music programmer and playback singer. Arijit Singh Started his career with the reality program Guru Kuru as a participant. Some of his most beloved songs are the title track of the movie “Youngistaan” Snona Sanghe Marmar, Citylights Musk Lane, and the movie “Edilheim Sikil”.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Arijit Singh
nickname not clear
Known name Arijit Singh
Birthday April 25, 1987
Year 34 years (as of 2021)
place of origin Jiaganj, Mursidabad, West Bengal, India
Birthplace Jiaganj, Mursidabad, West Bengal, India
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession singer
Marriage status marriage
Girlfriend / office work Koel leucine
religion Hindu
Zodiac Taurus
Eating habits Non-vegetarian
Arijit Singh Born in West Bengal to a Bengali mother and a Punjabis father. He has a background of musicians because his mother, grandmother and sister are all very nice singers. He has three gurus. Direndra Prasad Hazari, who taught tabla, Rajendra Prasad Hazari, who taught Indian classical music, and Birendra Prasad Hazari, who taught pop music and Rabindra Sanghite.

Prior to his success as a Playback Singer, Aligit Singh worked freelance with singers such as Vishar Shekar, Shankar-Ehsaen Roy, Mitung Sharma, and Pritam Chakra Volti. Arigit Singh won the National Film Award for the song of the movie Padmaavat Goddess Bintedil.

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name Raja Vijay Singh High School, Mursida Bird
College / university Sripat Singh College, Jiaganj
Educational background not clear
Ethnicity Hindu
Father’s name Unknown name (LIC agent)
Mother’s name Aditicin (died of stroke on May 19, 2021)
Brother’s name none
Sister name Amritassin
Spouse / wife name First Wife-Rupreka Banerjee
Second Wife-Koel Leucine
Child (child) name Daughter-1 (step daughter)
Son-after July (name unknown)
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Filmfare Award for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer Award for “Tum Hi Ho” in the movie “Because I Love You”.
Filmfare Award for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer Award for Movie Roy’s “Sooraj Dooba Hai”
Filmfare Award for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer Award for “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Filmfare Award for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer Award for “Roke Na Ruke Naina” by Badrinath Ki Dulha
Filmfare Awards for Male Playback Singer – Winner of Best Singer in the movie Calanque’s “Calanque”
Star Guild Awards Best Male Playback Singer – Winner of Song Tam Heigh-Ho’s Best Singer in the movie “Because I Love You”
Won the best singer with the song “Fumari Aduri Kahani”
IIFA Award for Best Male Rebirth – Winner of Best Singer for Song “Howain” in the movie “Jab Harry Me Sung”
Won the best singer in the song “Ae Watan” of the movie “Agreement”.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Rs. 7 million
Monthly salary / income Rs. 130,000 rupees / song
Home address not clear
car Hummer
Range rover
Mercedes-Benz
favorite:-

Favorite food Maacher jhol and mishti, alu seddo, daal, bhaat, alu posto
Favorite musician Ghulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, Mehdi Hassan, Ustad Rashid Ali Khan, Ustad Amjad Ali
Kang, KK, Michael Jackson
Favorite singer Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar
Favorite sport Cricket, soccer, badminton
Favorite hobby Cycling, reading, photography, playing badminton, writing, producing
documentary
Favorite cricket player Sachin Tendulkar, Lance Klusener, Sourav Ganguly, Jonty Rhodes
Favorite soccer player Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller
Favorite music band Coldplay
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color black
height Feet – 5 feet 6 inches
Meters – 1.68 m
Centimeter – 168 cm
weight Kilogram – 76 Kg
Figure measurement Chest size – 40
Waist size – 32 inches
Biceps size – 12 inches
Figure measurement – ​​40-32-12
1stock

