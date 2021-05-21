Arijit Singh Mother Passes Away Due to COVID Related Complications in Kolkata





Kolkata: Singer Arijit Singh's mom handed away in Kolkata after battling COVID-19 for a couple of days. She was admitted to AMRI hospital in Dhakuria the place she breathed her final on Thursday. The singer's mom was in want of A unfavorable blood donor when she was recognized with the lethal illness a couple of days again.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee had been actively amplifying the message of assistance on social media. In a tweet made a couple of days again, the Dil Bechara actor requested folks to assist Arijit's mom with the blood group that she required for her remedy. "Want A- blood for singer Arijit Singh's mom, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Want it at the moment. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic)," she wrote on Twitter. Even Srijit made a tweet in the Bengali language asking assist for the singer's mom.

গায়ক অরিজিৎ সিংয়ের মা–র জন্য এ নেগেটিভ ডোনার চাই আগামীকাল ঢাকুরিয়া আমরিতে। উৎসাহী রক্তদাতারা যোগাযোগ করুন ‌নিতাশার সঙ্গে 8017197476‌ নাম্বারে।। — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) May 5, 2021

A number of celebs took to social media to provide their condolences to the singer’s mom who was extraordinarily essential in her final days. The singer spoke very extremely of his bonding with the mom and had additionally shared many throwback photos along with her on social media.

Arijit rose to fame after his tune Tum Hello Ho from Aashiqui 2 turned an in a single day sensation and a love anthem. The singer went on to croon many hit chartbusters thereafter together with Agar Tum Sath Ho, Kabira, Mast Magan, and Samjhawan amongst others.

We want power to the household!