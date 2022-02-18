Arizona AG says Biden admin’s failure to release ICE annual report latest example of DHS’ lack of transparency



First in Fox: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brunovich cited the failure of the Biden administration to publish the annual report of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the latest example of a lack of transparency that has been demonstrated in the impact of the Homeland Security Department. Its liberal immigration policy.

ICE has not yet released its annual report, which includes information on ICE’s enforcement operations and investigations throughout the fiscal year, which ended on the last day of September. It is usually published at the end of the calendar year.

The ICE told Gadget Clock in January, but there was no delay because it is usually published late in the year or early next year. The agency said the report was under final review and a release date had not yet been set.

In a letter to Brunovich, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS claimed to be “open, transparent and accountable” in opposition to the failure to publish the report.

“The failure to publish this report is not consistent with that commitment,” Brunovich wrote. “It raises concerns that your department has something to hide from the American people and has not fulfilled its mission to uphold the rule of law.”

He also noted the administration’s refusal to meet with key stakeholders in the border state – although many members of our office and law enforcement agencies have requested the president, vice president and other cabinet secretaries to look into the border crisis. Listen directly and at least to our concerns.

He cited multiple lawsuits filed by his office to close the ICE guidelines, which narrowed the priority of ICE enforcement. These rules prioritize three categories of illegal immigrants: recent border crossings, agitated criminals, and national security threats. The administration claims that it allows agents to focus limited resources on top priority threats.

Additionally, ICE has been restricted from operating Worksite implementation operations And operations near specific areas, including courthouses.

In September, a memo instructed agents that illegal status should not be the sole basis for arrest and deportation.

Although deportation data has not yet been released, Gadget Clock reported this month that preliminary ICE data showed that 55,590 were removed in FY 2021, a fraction of the removal from previous years.

This is significantly lower than the 185,884 deportations in fiscal year 2020 and 267,258 deportations in fiscal year 2019. Despite the influx of immigrants to the United States, many of whom were processed and released into the United States, critics of the administration have reduced deportation to new rules imposed by the Biden administration.

Brunovich called on the mayor to publish the ICE annual report and hoped that the DHS would work with the border states on the crisis.

“Our office wants to work with your department to improve the safety and security of all Arizona residents. To date, this administration has asked us to basically pound the sand,” he said.