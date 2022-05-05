Arizona AG slams DHS disinformation board as ‘blatant attempt’ to silence political opposition



First in Fox: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brunovich calls the formation of a Disinformation Governance Board of the Homeland Security Department an “innocent attempt” to silence political opponents of the Biden administration – amid growing GOP pushback on the board.

In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Brunovich said choosing Nina Jankovic to form the board and lead it could be “the biggest threat to our constitution that we have felt in generations.”

“Your actions come at a time when President Biden is under increasing scrutiny and appropriate criticism for his failed policies and when state officials (like me) are winning in the courts of law and public opinion,” he wrote.

“This new board is a ruthless attempt by the Biden administration to recreate and distort the narrative in order to silence political opposition,” he said. “But make no mistake – your idea can’t pass the odor test – let’s get constitutional.”

Myorcas announced Wednesday while testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security that the DHS has created a Disinformation Governance Board to combat online confusion.

“The goal is to pool the resources of the DHS,” Mayerkas said at the hearing, adding that the department was focusing on spreading confusion among minority communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The announcement sparked outrage when reports surfaced that Nina Jankovic, a former “disinformation fellow” at the Woodrow Wilson Center, had been elected executive director of the disinformation board.

There is Jankowicz Repeatedly pushing claims On Twitter, which later turned out to be completely false or misleading, Hunter Biden questioned the legitimacy of the laptop and said it should be seen as a “product of the Trump campaign” and called the story of the Delaware laptop repair shop a “fairy tale.” He also hyped Christopher Steele, a former British spy who wrote the 2016 dossier about the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On the weekends, there was Mayercas Pressed He told the Disinformation Board and “Gadget Clock Sunday” that he could “do a better job of reporting what it does” and that the board specifically “solves the confusion that presents a security threat to the country.” He defended Jankovic, saying he “did not question his objectivity.”

Brunovich reminded the board of “communist or totalitarian rule,” and Djankovic said “he has already proved that he can be a fair and impartial arbiter of government-sanctioned truth.”

Brunovich also hinted at a possible lawsuit in his case, as he suggested the board was unconstitutional because it violated the First Amendment. Brunovich and many other Republicans have won lawsuits targeting the policies of the AG Biden administration and have expressed a desire to take further legal action.

“Americans will not stand for this fatal overrich of the federal government’s constitutional boundaries,” he said.

Branovich pressured Mayerkas to focus on the ongoing crisis on the southern border.

“As the death toll from fentanyl and other drugs rises and terrorists are caught trying to enter our country, I urge you to leave the Disinformation Governance Board and re-focus your resources on securing our southern border and protecting the Americans.” He wrote.

