World

Arizona border patrol agent shoots and kills Mexican migrant on US side of the border

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Arizona border patrol agent shoots and kills Mexican migrant on US side of the border
Written by admin
Arizona border patrol agent shoots and kills Mexican migrant on US side of the border

Arizona border patrol agent shoots and kills Mexican migrant on US side of the border

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A border patrol agent shot and killed an illegal immigrant from Mexico in a remote area of ​​Arizona on Saturday, about 30 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Two agents were called to a mountainous area on Saturday evening to report potentially unregistered immigrants.

After getting off their horses due to the inaccessible terrain, they encountered three immigrants and took them into custody when the fourth immigrant started running towards a ravine.

“One of the border patrol agents followed the man and while taking him into custody, his firearm seriously injured the migrant, temporarily identified as a Mexican citizen,” Customs and Border Protection said on Wednesday.

See border fence, Yuma, Arizona, USA, January 22, 2022.

See border fence, Yuma, Arizona, USA, January 22, 2022.
(Reuters / Go Nakamura)

According to the Pima County Medical Examiner, an autopsy determined that the immigrant died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was temporarily identified as a Mexican citizen.

CBP sees ‘significant increase’ in fentanyl seizures, confirming 153,941 immigrant encounters in January

The Arizona Department of Public Safety provided air support Sunday night to retrieve the remains of migrants from rough terrain.

Agents also detained two other immigrants after the shooting. All of them were taken to the Douglas Border Patrol Station.

Border Patrol Agent on horseback.

Border Patrol Agent on horseback.
(Gadget Clock / Bill Melugin)

The incident is under investigation by the CBP’s Office of Professional Accountability, which will present its findings to the National Ball Review Board.

READ Also  3 carjackings take place in Manhattan within 1 hour span

The Cochin County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Mexican Consulate to identify the immigrant and inform his family.

A border fence in Nogales, Arizona.

A border fence in Nogales, Arizona.
(iStock)

The first four months of FY 2022 saw 643,630 migrants along the southern border, an increase of 126% over the same period of FY 2021.

A border patrol official estimates that 220,000 migrants have avoided authorities since October when crossing the border.

#Arizona #border #patrol #agent #shoots #kills #Mexican #migrant #side #border

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  GOP governor thanks Biden for efforts to 'depoliticize' pandemic response

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment