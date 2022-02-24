Arizona border patrol agent shoots and kills Mexican migrant on US side of the border



A border patrol agent shot and killed an illegal immigrant from Mexico in a remote area of ​​Arizona on Saturday, about 30 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Two agents were called to a mountainous area on Saturday evening to report potentially unregistered immigrants.

After getting off their horses due to the inaccessible terrain, they encountered three immigrants and took them into custody when the fourth immigrant started running towards a ravine.

“One of the border patrol agents followed the man and while taking him into custody, his firearm seriously injured the migrant, temporarily identified as a Mexican citizen,” Customs and Border Protection said on Wednesday.

According to the Pima County Medical Examiner, an autopsy determined that the immigrant died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was temporarily identified as a Mexican citizen.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety provided air support Sunday night to retrieve the remains of migrants from rough terrain.

Agents also detained two other immigrants after the shooting. All of them were taken to the Douglas Border Patrol Station.

The incident is under investigation by the CBP’s Office of Professional Accountability, which will present its findings to the National Ball Review Board.

The Cochin County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Mexican Consulate to identify the immigrant and inform his family.

The first four months of FY 2022 saw 643,630 migrants along the southern border, an increase of 126% over the same period of FY 2021.

A border patrol official estimates that 220,000 migrants have avoided authorities since October when crossing the border.