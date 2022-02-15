World

Arizona CBP officers arrest Mexican national with $85K worth of fentanyl pills

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Arizona CBP officers arrest Mexican national with K worth of fentanyl pills
Written by admin
Arizona CBP officers arrest Mexican national with K worth of fentanyl pills

Arizona CBP officers arrest Mexican national with $85K worth of fentanyl pills

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested a Mexican man on suspicion of trying to smuggle fentanyl pills worth $ 85,000.

Agents working at the I-19 checkpoint arrested the suspect, CBP’s chief patrol agent in the Tucson sector, John R. Modlin said Monday. The checkpoint is near the Arizona-Mexico border.

According to the CBP, a bag of fentanyl pills worth $ 85,000.

According to the CBP, a bag of fentanyl pills worth $ 85,000.
(Twitter / @USBPChiefTCA)

Modlin said the man was trying to smuggle pills under his clothing while driving a shuttle to Tucson, about 80 miles north of the international border.

The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Phoenix. No additional details have been released.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is seeing a record number of seizures of fentanyl.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is seeing a record number of seizures of fentanyl.
(DEA)

The arrests came less than a week after 100 Republican members of Congress called on President Biden to label fentanyl-related drugs a Schedule-A substance.

Wisconsin Rep. Brian Steele, a Republican, led a letter to Biden with more than half the House GOP Caucus, urging the president to continue his support for cementing the highly illegal state of fentanyl under the Controlled Substances Act.

Illinois dentist released on bond after being arrested for taking fentanyl to patients

“Fentanyl kills more people aged 18-45 than car accidents, suicides or COVID-19s,” Steele told Gadget Clock Digital in an email statement. “We can’t stand the fact that Americans are dying from the flood of fentanyl-related substances in our country.”

Fentanyl seized by Arizona DPS

Fentanyl seized by Arizona DPS
(Arizona DPS)

READ Also  First Photos Show Charred Wreckage of Apartment Blaze – Gadget Clock

Fentanyl-related substances are deadly synthetic opioids that destroy the American community. Drugs, as well as base drugs, are being replaced by fentanyl, the current leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States.

Fentanyl is one of the most common illicit substances seized from illegal immigrants crossing the southern border, lawmakers wrote, adding that “US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a 1,066% increase in fentanyl seizures at eight South Texas ports in fiscal year 2021.”

Houston Keane of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Arizona #CBP #officers #arrest #Mexican #national #85K #worth #fentanyl #pills

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Court Documents Identify Sailor Charged With Arson in Fire That Destroyed Ship

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment