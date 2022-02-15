Arizona CBP officers arrest Mexican national with $85K worth of fentanyl pills



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested a Mexican man on suspicion of trying to smuggle fentanyl pills worth $ 85,000.

Agents working at the I-19 checkpoint arrested the suspect, CBP’s chief patrol agent in the Tucson sector, John R. Modlin said Monday. The checkpoint is near the Arizona-Mexico border.

Modlin said the man was trying to smuggle pills under his clothing while driving a shuttle to Tucson, about 80 miles north of the international border.

The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Phoenix. No additional details have been released.

The arrests came less than a week after 100 Republican members of Congress called on President Biden to label fentanyl-related drugs a Schedule-A substance.

Wisconsin Rep. Brian Steele, a Republican, led a letter to Biden with more than half the House GOP Caucus, urging the president to continue his support for cementing the highly illegal state of fentanyl under the Controlled Substances Act.

Illinois dentist released on bond after being arrested for taking fentanyl to patients

“Fentanyl kills more people aged 18-45 than car accidents, suicides or COVID-19s,” Steele told Gadget Clock Digital in an email statement. “We can’t stand the fact that Americans are dying from the flood of fentanyl-related substances in our country.”

Fentanyl-related substances are deadly synthetic opioids that destroy the American community. Drugs, as well as base drugs, are being replaced by fentanyl, the current leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States.

Fentanyl is one of the most common illicit substances seized from illegal immigrants crossing the southern border, lawmakers wrote, adding that “US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a 1,066% increase in fentanyl seizures at eight South Texas ports in fiscal year 2021.”

Houston Keane of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.