Arizona dad arrested after massive brawl involving sons erupts at high school, cops say



Two people, including a student’s father, have been arrested in connection with a major altercation at an Arizona high school this week.

Willie Smith, 40, has been charged with obstructing an educational institution and a 15-year-old boy has been charged with disorderly conduct, the Tucson Police Department told Gadget Clock.

According to KOLD-TV, Smith was called in to pick up his two sons from Tucson High Magnet School after an altercation with another group on Monday. Court documents obtained by News Outlet stated that Smith was advised by school staff and security officials to leave the school by rear exit to avoid a collision.

Smith refused and allegedly took his boys through a yard during the school lunch break.

“If it’s going down, it’s going down here,” he complained, according to court documents.

As the three were walking through the yard, a fight broke out between the boys and a group of students. Video footage of the clashes Posted on social media Shows students punching wildly and attacking a man wearing a red T-shirt while authorities try to intervene.

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo told KGUN-TV that the school’s security camera showed Smith with his hand on a student’s neck.

“Adults, parents, the scene of attacking a student, one of the friends of a large group of friends in this student camp, if you will, becomes a flashpoint at that point and at that point, all betting stops,” he told the news station.

Authorities said Smith told them he did not want to leave the back gate because the school never told him what his boys had done wrong.

“He agreed he could have handled things better,” police said.

The department told Gadget Clock that no weapons were brought to the school’s campus and that no Tucson police officer had used force.