World

Arizona Democrat Rep. Gallego: Obama’s handling of Russia was ‘weak’ and ‘wrong’

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Arizona Democrat Rep. Gallego: Obama’s handling of Russia was ‘weak’ and ‘wrong’
Written by admin
Arizona Democrat Rep. Gallego: Obama’s handling of Russia was ‘weak’ and ‘wrong’

Arizona Democrat Rep. Gallego: Obama’s handling of Russia was ‘weak’ and ‘wrong’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Democrat Arizona Republican Ruben Gallego on Wednesday criticized former President Obama for the way he handled the situation with Russia during his presidency, and concluded that the escalation of the unrest in Ukraine contributed to some of the problems we see today.

Gallego made the remarks on the final day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the United States at the Beaus Center for Law and Society at Arizona State University. During his speech, Gallego, according to the Republic of Arizona, called on President Biden to send military aid to Kiev and to deploy troops to NATO countries around the region.

Representative Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz, attends a meeting of the House Armed Services Committee in Rebern on January 14, 2015.

Representative Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz, attends a meeting of the House Armed Services Committee in Rebern on January 14, 2015.
(Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call)

James Clapper, Obama’s director of national intelligence: I wish we were more aggressive in 2014

“Russia is a dictatorial oppressor and … they are bad people. We, NATO, democracies, are good people,” Gallego said, distancing himself from Obama’s one-time views. “It’s fair to say that it’s okay for us to fight that way.”

In a 2014 interview with The Atlantic, Obama made it clear that he believed it was not in America’s best interest to interfere in the ongoing events in Europe with Russia and Ukraine.

“The reality is that Ukraine, which is not a NATO country, is going to be at risk for Russia’s military domination no matter what we do,” Obama said. “This is an example where we need to be very clear about what our core interests are and what we want to go to war for.”

Former US President Barack Obama gestures to a crowd during an event in Kogelu, Kenya on Monday, July 16, 2018.

Former US President Barack Obama gestures to a crowd during an event in Kogelu, Kenya on Monday, July 16, 2018.
(AP Photo by Brian Inga)

READ Also  G7 Nations Take Aggressive Climate Action, But Hold Back on Coal

“President Obama was wrong about that and the way he actually dealt with Russia was completely, you know, I think weak and probably created the problem that we see at the moment in encouraging Russia to act in this aggressive way,” Gallego said. According to the outlet.

Gallego, a veteran of the Iraq war who serves as a member of the Armed Services Committee, said he believed the crisis in Ukraine could have been avoided if the country had been part of NATO.

“The United States is now engaging in perhaps a cheap alternative to finding itself in a huge ground war … against an imperialist Russia,” Gallego said, adding that the United States must “decide as a country” what to do. “Morally correct” and help Ukraine.

US President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin before a summit of 20 (G20) leaders in the Mediterranean resort town of Turkey on November 16, 2015, ahead of a summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin before a summit of 20 (G20) leaders in the Mediterranean resort town of Turkey on November 16, 2015, ahead of a summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Reuters / Kayhan Ozar / Pool)

“Are we going to do what is morally right to help an independent, sovereign democracy defend itself? Or do we know, I would say, going to launch our card as a leader in a hopeless and democratic world? To save some votes in the future?” Gallego asked.

Now a total of 30 countries, NATO was established in 1949 by the United States and 11 other Western countries to defend themselves from the then Soviet Union.

#Arizona #Democrat #Rep #Gallego #Obamas #handling #Russia #weak #wrong

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Flight attendants' union pushes no-fly list for unruly passengers: 'Our flights are under attack'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment