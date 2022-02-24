Arizona Democrat Rep. Gallego: Obama’s handling of Russia was ‘weak’ and ‘wrong’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Democrat Arizona Republican Ruben Gallego on Wednesday criticized former President Obama for the way he handled the situation with Russia during his presidency, and concluded that the escalation of the unrest in Ukraine contributed to some of the problems we see today.

Gallego made the remarks on the final day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the United States at the Beaus Center for Law and Society at Arizona State University. During his speech, Gallego, according to the Republic of Arizona, called on President Biden to send military aid to Kiev and to deploy troops to NATO countries around the region.

James Clapper, Obama’s director of national intelligence: I wish we were more aggressive in 2014

“Russia is a dictatorial oppressor and … they are bad people. We, NATO, democracies, are good people,” Gallego said, distancing himself from Obama’s one-time views. “It’s fair to say that it’s okay for us to fight that way.”

In a 2014 interview with The Atlantic, Obama made it clear that he believed it was not in America’s best interest to interfere in the ongoing events in Europe with Russia and Ukraine.

“The reality is that Ukraine, which is not a NATO country, is going to be at risk for Russia’s military domination no matter what we do,” Obama said. “This is an example where we need to be very clear about what our core interests are and what we want to go to war for.”

“President Obama was wrong about that and the way he actually dealt with Russia was completely, you know, I think weak and probably created the problem that we see at the moment in encouraging Russia to act in this aggressive way,” Gallego said. According to the outlet.

Gallego, a veteran of the Iraq war who serves as a member of the Armed Services Committee, said he believed the crisis in Ukraine could have been avoided if the country had been part of NATO.

“The United States is now engaging in perhaps a cheap alternative to finding itself in a huge ground war … against an imperialist Russia,” Gallego said, adding that the United States must “decide as a country” what to do. “Morally correct” and help Ukraine.

“Are we going to do what is morally right to help an independent, sovereign democracy defend itself? Or do we know, I would say, going to launch our card as a leader in a hopeless and democratic world? To save some votes in the future?” Gallego asked.

Now a total of 30 countries, NATO was established in 1949 by the United States and 11 other Western countries to defend themselves from the then Soviet Union.