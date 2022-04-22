Arizona fire crews brace for windy conditions



Friday’s favorable weather helped firefighters work to put out Arizona tunnel fires – but those conditions weren’t expected to last.

Stronger winds were forecast across the state and neighboring New Mexico.

Until Thursday’s weather break, flames from within the rural community near Flagstaff allowed authorities to survey the damage and allow helicopters to drop water for the first time.

Thirty homes and countless other buildings were destroyed, and authorities said more than 100 properties were damaged.

The U.S. Forest Service of Coconino National Forest reported Friday that the tunnel fire was 3% controlled, covering 21,087 acres.

“Although there has been welcome rain across many parts of the fire this morning, strong winds are forecast today and moving winds from the north and east forecasts for Saturday and Sunday are still a major concern for fire managers,” the agency said.

It burned about 32 square miles and has forced the evacuation of about 765 homes and 1,000 animals since Sunday.

More than 370 firefighters, nine of the 20 crew members, five dozers, 30 engines, an aircraft carrier, two Type 1 helicopters and a Type 3 helicopter were at the scene.

Kokonino National Forest has issued a forest closure order for the area affected by the tunnel fire. US Highway 89 is closed from milestones 425 to 445.

On Thursday, Governor Doug Ducie declared a state of emergency for Coconino County “to assist affected communities with the resources needed to respond to the fire’s devastation and to recover.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The National Intelligence Fire Center said 12 major fires had burned more than 67,000 acres in the southwest, south and Alaska regions.

Fires have become a year-round threat in the West. Scientists say the problems have been exacerbated by decades of firefighting and poor management over more than 20 years of mega-hacking that studies have linked to man-made climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.