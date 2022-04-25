Arizona firefighters rescue man stuck in gap between shipping container and wall



Arizona firefighters helped rescue a man trapped between a shipping container and a wall, authorities said Sunday.

Phoenix and Glendale fire crews responded Sunday afternoon on 16th Avenue and Hatcher Road when the man slipped while walking on top of a shipping container, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The man fell about 10 feet and got stuck between the box and a wall, officials said.

“Technical rescue teams have decided to deploy a heavy-duty airbag to move the 12-inch container needed to rescue the man,” the department said. “Once removed, the patient was able to position himself in such a way that firefighters could help him out of the tight spot.”

The man, who could not be identified, suffered a non-life-threatening injury after falling and was taken to hospital for treatment, officials said.

