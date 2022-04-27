Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signs ‘Right To Try 2.0’ into law



Arizona Gov. Doug Ducie has signed a follow-up to the Trump-era medical law.

Ducie signed the right to try a separate medical bill Monday, extending the healthcare reforms originally called for by former President Trump. The Republican president signed into law in 2018 the basic right to try. The purpose of the law is to allow experimental but potentially life-saving treatment for sick patients without the approval of the Food and Drug Administration.

The right to try for individual treatment creates the original Right to try That was introduced and sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson and, accordingly The FDA A way for patients who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening disease or condition who have tried all approved treatment options and who are unable to participate in one. Clinical trials To access some unauthorized treatment. “

It takes years, sometimes even decades, for FDA approval of experimental drugs. The right to try allows temporarily ill patients to request experimental and unapproved treatment that they probably won’t live long enough to try.

With bipartisan support, individual medical reform has passed the Arizona Senate and the House Health and Human Services Committee. It then moved to the House floor for a quick vote, and the law was finally signed into law on April 25.

Trump has claimed the key right to try his administration as a signature bill.

“As I proudly sign this bill, thousands of critically ill Americans will have the opportunity to help, hope and fight – and I think it’s going to be better than the opportunity – that they will be healed, that they will be helped, that they said Trump in 2018. “We’re going to be able to help a lot of people. It’s an honor to sign up.”

Democrats have long criticized the law, saying it could “raise false hopes” and put patients at risk.

More than 100 groups representing patients and research groups called Tuesday’s final law “unsafe.”