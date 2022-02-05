Arizona Home Depot employee accused of replacing $400k with counterfeit bills



U.S. Secret Service officials on Friday arrested an Arizona Home Depot employee for allegedly substituting cash for about $ 400,000 with a fake bill.

According to the Secret Service, agents arrested Adrian Jean Pineda on charges of counting and sealing real cash in a bag for transfer and deposit at Wells Fargo Bank before replacing it with his own counterfeit cash between January 2018 and January 2022.

“The Secret Service was originally formed in 1865 to enforce federal law against counterfeiting,” said Frank Boudroux Jr., special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office of the U.S. Secret Service, in a statement Friday. “This case illustrates the continued commitment of the Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate and prosecute fraudulent violations.”

He added that Pinedar’s “arrest and search warrant operation marked the final outcome of a strategic investigation conducted by Phoenix special agents, home depot security personnel and Wells Fargo Bank.”

Pineda was a vault associate of the home delivery retailer, meaning he was in charge of preparing cash for the deposit. Home Depot recorded a loss of $ 387,500 as a result of Pineda’s project.

At the time of his January 31 arrest, Secret Service agents also seized $ 5,000 in counterfeit currency and recovered $ 5,300 in real currency. They discovered $ 22,000 in actual currency while conducting a search warrant at Pineder’s home.

Pineda is scheduled to appear in district court on February 8.