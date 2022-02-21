World

Arizona Jewish community leaders sue state over potential use of cyanide gas in executions

Arizona Jewish community leaders sue state over potential use of cyanide gas in executions
Arizona Jewish community leaders sue state over potential use of cyanide gas in executions

Arizona Jewish community leaders sue state over potential use of cyanide gas in executions

Leaders of the Jewish community in Phoenix, Arizona, have filed a lawsuit against the state for preventing the use of hydrogen cyanide in executions, a gas that was used to kill Jews during the Holocaust.

Tim Estein, chairman of the Jewish Community Relations Board, said “an estimated 80 Holocaust survivors now call our state their home and many of these survivors are terrified of imposing taxes to implement the same instrument of cruelty used to kill their loved ones.” The Council of Greater Phoenix said in a statement.

“It is alarming that Arizona has chosen to use the same chemical compound that the Nazis used in Auschwitz to kill more than a million people.”

According to records obtained by the Guardian, the Arizona Department of Corrections renovated its gas chamber and purchased materials for making cyanide gas in December 2020.

Arizona stopped using lethal gas in 1992, opting for lethal injection instead, but convicts sentenced to death earlier that year could still be sentenced to death in a gas chamber.

The last prisoner to be executed by lethal gas in the United States was Walter Lagrand, who was sentenced to death in 1999 after being convicted of killing a bank manager in Arizona.

A Tucson Citizen reporter described at the time how a cyanide knife was thrown into the acid under the lagrand chair and the prisoner started “coughing violently” like a mist of gas. It took 18 minutes for Lagrand to die.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents Jewish leaders in the case, argues that executions by lethal gas violate the Arizona Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishments.

“Wherever people stand on the death penalty, it is clear that the use of this barbaric practice is cruel and must be abolished,” Arizona ACLU Senior Staff Attorney Jared Keenan said in a statement.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brunovich last month asked the state Supreme Court to set a briefing schedule so that his office could file death warrants for Frank Atwood and Clarence Dixon.

Atwood was convicted in 1984 of kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old girl in Tucson. Dixon raped, strangled and stabbed a 21-year-old Arizona State University student in 1978.

Brnovich’s office noted that both detainees “could have chosen lethal injection or gas … because they killed their victim before November 23, 1992.”

“Justice has long been one of the most heinous crimes in our state,” Brunovich said last month. “It is our sincere duty to fulfill these court-ordered sentences on behalf of the victims, their loved ones and our community.”

