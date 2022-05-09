Arizona man points gun at driver in road rage incident caught on camera



An Arizona man says he was assaulted after a road rage incident near Phoenix that resulted in him being shown a gun.

The victim of the road rage incident, Francisco Garcia, told FOX 10 that it happened around 5 pm in Avondale, Arizona.

Garcia said a car started moving into his lane, and in response, he sped off into the lane he thought the road rage suspect was leaving. Instead, Garcia said the suspect, annoyed, went to the left lane and followed him. The two men allegedly left their car. Garcia wanted to get the suspect license plate number. The suspect was under the impression that Garcia was upset.

Garcia claims that the suspect started attacking him until he got back in his car. He said the suspect then started hitting the driver’s side window after getting into the car and then showed him a gun.

A spokesman for the Avondale Police Department said it had received a report from Garcia stating that the incident “occurred between two drivers. The victim pointed a gun at the other driver and advised him to leave quickly.”