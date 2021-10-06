Arizona may lose relief fund for defying mask mandate
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration warned Arizona on Tuesday that it could lose some of its state and local recovery funds as it is using money to combat the pandemic to reduce mask requirements in schools.
In a letter to Arizona’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, the Treasury Department said the state was misappropriating funds intended to help local governments increase public health measures. As part of a $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package passed by Congress earlier this year, states and cities were awarded $350 billion in relief funds they could use for a variety of purposes.
However, the funds cannot be used to impose conditions that “would undermine efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 or discourage compliance with evidence-based solutions to prevent the spread of Covid-19”. ,” wrote Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Ademo. .
Arizona was awarded $4.2 billion from the fund and has received almost half of it so far.
Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature banned school mask mandates earlier this year, but some school districts imposed them anyway. In August, Mr. Ducey announced that he was running two education programs aimed at reducing such requirements.
The $163 million program provides up to $1,800 in additional funding per student in public and charter schools. However, these schools must “comply with all state laws” and be open to in-person instruction. Schools that require masks will not be eligible.
A separate $10 million program fund vouchers of up to $7,000 to help poor families leave districts that require face coverings or other COVID-related “barriers.”
“Parents and families applying for program funding must demonstrate that their current school is isolating, quarantining, or subjecting children to physical COVID-19 barriers in schools. such as requiring the use of masks or providing preferential treatment to vaccinated students,” Mr Ducey’s office said in August.
The Treasury Department is giving Mr Ducey 30 days to change or eliminate the programs, otherwise federal money invested in them could be withdrawn.
“We are concerned that the recently created Arizona grant program undermines evidence-based efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr. Ademo.
A spokesman for Arizona’s attorney general did not immediately comment.
The Biden administration has given states wide discretion over how they can use recovery funds; However, there are some restrictions.
Arizona is one of several Republican-led states that have sued the Treasury over a rule that bars states from using relief funds to subsidize tax cuts.
The letter, written to Mr Ducey, was the first warning the Treasury Department has viewed a state as a misappropriation of funds.
States across the country have been locked in a legal battle against mask requirements in schools or against mask requirements.
A superior court judge last month banned Arizona’s school mask mandate. The state Supreme Court last week agreed to hear the matter by the end of this year, leaving the law status in limbo.
