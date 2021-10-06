Arizona may lose relief fund for defying mask mandate

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration warned Arizona on Tuesday that it could lose some of its state and local recovery funds as it is using money to combat the pandemic to reduce mask requirements in schools.

In a letter to Arizona’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, the Treasury Department said the state was misappropriating funds intended to help local governments increase public health measures. As part of a $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package passed by Congress earlier this year, states and cities were awarded $350 billion in relief funds they could use for a variety of purposes.

However, the funds cannot be used to impose conditions that “would undermine efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 or discourage compliance with evidence-based solutions to prevent the spread of Covid-19”. ,” wrote Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Ademo. .

Arizona was awarded $4.2 billion from the fund and has received almost half of it so far.

Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature banned school mask mandates earlier this year, but some school districts imposed them anyway. In August, Mr. Ducey announced that he was running two education programs aimed at reducing such requirements.