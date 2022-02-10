World

Arizona officer shot and airlifted to hospital, manhunt underway for suspect: Sheriff

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Arizona officer shot and airlifted to hospital, manhunt underway for suspect: Sheriff
Written by admin
Arizona officer shot and airlifted to hospital, manhunt underway for suspect: Sheriff

Arizona officer shot and airlifted to hospital, manhunt underway for suspect: Sheriff

An officer was shot in northern Arizona Wednesday night and a search for the suspect continues, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Arizona officer shot and airlifted to hospital, manhunt underway for suspect: Sheriff

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office say an officer was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the night of Feb. 9.
Record (KSAZ)

FLORIDA COUPLE VISITING LA ROBBED AT GUNPOINT, VICTIM SHOT IN LEG

“The officer, who is not with YCSO, has been flown to Deer Valley for emergency medical attention,” a statement reads on Facebook. The shooting happened in Camp Verde after the officer got into an altercation with a suspect.

YCSO dispatchers were contacted at 7:45 pm by officers asking for assistance with the incident, but the time of the shooting is unknown. Officials also don’t know the cause of the altercation at this time.

BORDER PATROL RESCUES TWO UNACCOMPANIED 5-YEAR-OLD GIRLS IN TWO DAYS CROSSING INTO US

Authorities would not confirm to FOX 10 Phoenix which department the officer is with; However, The Yavapai-Apache Nation posted on social media overnight, “We are aware of a situation involving a member of our Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department.” Details about the officer’s condition have not been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot and law enforcement from all over the county are trying to locate the shooter. The public has been asked to stay out of the search area.

#Arizona #officer #shot #airlifted #hospital #manhunt #underway #suspect #Sheriff

READ Also  Top US diplomat in Ukraine performing several balancing acts at once
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Brooklyn fire: 4-story building goes up in flames in Bedford-Stuyvesant

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment