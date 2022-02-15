Arizona police K-9 tracks down man accused of sexually assaulting woman on light rail: ‘You can’t hide’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An Arizona man who sexually assaulted a woman on a light rail platform early Saturday was arrested after police tracked his K-9 scent and found him hiding under a box, authorities said.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the attack took place at around 4 in the morning on the light rail platform of Alma School / Main. Mesa is a town located about 18 miles east of Phoenix.

The New York City man allegedly followed the woman’s home, pushed her into his apartment and stabbed her 40 times.

An adult woman standing on the platform was hit from behind by a suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Leon Jones, and fell to the ground, police said. Jones allegedly hit the victim in the head and suffocated him until he lost consciousness.

When the woman woke up, Jones was on top of her and began punching her upper body and face, according to authorities.

Jones told the accused woman that he could not call the police before he tore her clothes from her waist and sexually assaulted her.

Hearing the woman’s screams, the security guards of the local business rushed to help. Police said Jones fled the scene after a guard arrived.

After receiving detailed information about the suspect from Victim and the guard, police said respondent officers stormed the area and set up a cordon while the K-9 sniffed the Hasso Jones.

The K-9 Hasso found Jones within 20 minutes of the search, with the suspect hiding behind some bushes, authorities said in a news release titled “You Can’t Hide Us from K9.”

According to police, Jones refused to obey orders from officers and was shot in the buttocks with a less lethal bean bag before being taken into custody.

Jones was indicted on criminal charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault. He was held on a 25,000 bond.