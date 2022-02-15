World

Arizona police K-9 tracks down man accused of sexually assaulting woman on light rail: ‘You can’t hide’

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Arizona police K-9 tracks down man accused of sexually assaulting woman on light rail: ‘You can’t hide’
Written by admin
Arizona police K-9 tracks down man accused of sexually assaulting woman on light rail: ‘You can’t hide’

Arizona police K-9 tracks down man accused of sexually assaulting woman on light rail: ‘You can’t hide’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An Arizona man who sexually assaulted a woman on a light rail platform early Saturday was arrested after police tracked his K-9 scent and found him hiding under a box, authorities said.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the attack took place at around 4 in the morning on the light rail platform of Alma School / Main. Mesa is a town located about 18 miles east of Phoenix.

The New York City man allegedly followed the woman’s home, pushed her into his apartment and stabbed her 40 times.

An adult woman standing on the platform was hit from behind by a suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Leon Jones, and fell to the ground, police said. Jones allegedly hit the victim in the head and suffocated him until he lost consciousness.

Leon Jones, 39, was charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault and aggravated assault. He was held on a 25,000 bond.

Leon Jones, 39, was charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault and aggravated assault. He was held on a 25,000 bond.
(Mesa Police Department)

When the woman woke up, Jones was on top of her and began punching her upper body and face, according to authorities.

Jones told the accused woman that he could not call the police before he tore her clothes from her waist and sexually assaulted her.

Police said Jones' location was found within 20 minutes of the search.

Police said Jones’ location was found within 20 minutes of the search.
(Mesa Police Department)

Hearing the woman’s screams, the security guards of the local business rushed to help. Police said Jones fled the scene after a guard arrived.

READ Also  Victims’ Adult Son Arrested In Hewlett Harbor Double Shooting – Gadget Clock

After receiving detailed information about the suspect from Victim and the guard, police said respondent officers stormed the area and set up a cordon while the K-9 sniffed the Hasso Jones.

Mesa police found the K-9 Haso suspect hiding under a box, police said.

Mesa police found the K-9 Haso suspect hiding under a box, police said.
(Mesa Police Department)

The K-9 Hasso found Jones within 20 minutes of the search, with the suspect hiding behind some bushes, authorities said in a news release titled “You Can’t Hide Us from K9.”

According to police, Jones refused to obey orders from officers and was shot in the buttocks with a less lethal bean bag before being taken into custody.

Jones was indicted on criminal charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault. He was held on a 25,000 bond.

#Arizona #police #tracks #man #accused #sexually #assaulting #woman #light #rail #hide

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  CBS2 2/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment