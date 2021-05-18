Arizona Senators Retract Claims of Deleted Election Files

A political firestorm erupted in Arizona this week after Republican-backed reviewers of the November election in Maricopa County, the state’s largest, advised that somebody had deleted an important knowledge file from election gear that had been subpoenaed as half of the inquiry.

The county’s chief official, himself a Republican, known as the cost outrageous. Former President Donald J. Trump, who has promoted the lie that the Arizona vote was rigged in opposition to him, boasted that the allegation was “devastating” proof of irregularities.

However on Tuesday, a contractor for the Republican-controlled State Senate, which is conducting the evaluation, stated the declare had change into “a moot level.” The file had been discovered on a set of 4 laptop drives within the election gear, the contractor, Ben Cotton, stated at a gathering on the evaluation convened by Republican senators.

Mr. Cotton’s effort to downplay the brouhaha match the theme of the livestreamed assembly, during which the senators sought to forged the broadly ridiculed evaluation as a civics-lesson effort to enhance election administration, not a bid to placate indignant Trump supporters who refuse to just accept his loss within the state.