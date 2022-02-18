Sports

Arizona State player rips Jayden Daniels as he’s reportedly set to enter transfer portal

Arizona state quarterback Jaden Daniels has entered the transfer portal and is reportedly looking for a new school to play in 2022.

Daniels has played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils. He played 12 games as a freshman, four games of the 2020 coronavirus-affected season and 13 games in 2021.

On Thursday, 247 Sports reported that Daniels was entering the transfer portal.

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Daniels (5) chases UNLV defensive lineman Kolo Wasike (94) during a game on September 11, 2021 in Tempe, Ariz.

(AP Photo / Matt York)

In 29 collegiate games, Daniels has 6,025 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes. The Sun Devils were 8-5 last season and lost 20-13 to Wisconsin at the Las Vegas Bowl. Daniels is considered to be the best quarterback left in the transfer portal.

A video has surfaced Social media The teammates are showing Daniels’ locker clean.

Jaden Daniels Logan of Arizona State San Devils prepares for a game against the BYU Cougars on September 18, 2021 at the Lovell Edwards Stadium in Utah.

(Chris Gardner / Getty Images)

In the video, someone is heard saying, “No —— sucking anyway.”

The state of Arizona is under investigation for possible hiring violations. The Sun Devils are accused of hosting recruiters on campus during the NCAA-mandated COVID-19 “dead” period.

Several coaches have dropped out of the program in the NCAA investigation and the team has lost commitment since its 2022 class.

Arizona State San Devils quarterback Jaden Daniels throws a first-half pass against the Colorado Buffalos at the San Devils Stadium in Arizona on September 25, 2021 in Tempe.

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Despite the controversy surrounding the program, Harm Edwards remains the head coach of the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


