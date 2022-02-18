Arizona State player rips Jayden Daniels as he’s reportedly set to enter transfer portal



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Arizona state quarterback Jaden Daniels has entered the transfer portal and is reportedly looking for a new school to play in 2022.

Daniels has played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils. He played 12 games as a freshman, four games of the 2020 coronavirus-affected season and 13 games in 2021.

On Thursday, 247 Sports reported that Daniels was entering the transfer portal.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

In 29 collegiate games, Daniels has 6,025 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes. The Sun Devils were 8-5 last season and lost 20-13 to Wisconsin at the Las Vegas Bowl. Daniels is considered to be the best quarterback left in the transfer portal.

A video has surfaced Social media The teammates are showing Daniels’ locker clean.

Jim Harbagh has agreed a five-year deal with Michigan

In the video, someone is heard saying, “No —— sucking anyway.”

The state of Arizona is under investigation for possible hiring violations. The Sun Devils are accused of hosting recruiters on campus during the NCAA-mandated COVID-19 “dead” period.

Several coaches have dropped out of the program in the NCAA investigation and the team has lost commitment since its 2022 class.

Despite the controversy surrounding the program, Harm Edwards remains the head coach of the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.