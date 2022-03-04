Sports

Arizona State's Turner Thorne retiring after 25 seasons

Arizona State’s Turner Thorne retiring after 25 seasons
Arizona State’s Turner Thorne retiring after 25 seasons

Arizona State’s Turner Thorne retiring after 25 seasons

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Arizona State Women’s Basketball Coach Charlie Turner Thorne is retiring after 25 years.

Turner Thorne announced his retirement on Thursday, a day after San Devils lost to Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Turner Thorne turned Arizona State into a national powerhouse when he was hired in 1996. He has led the San Devils to 14 NCAA tournaments, including five tours in the Suite Sixteen and two tours in the Elite Eight.

The 55-year-old Turner Thorne is the most winning coach in the history of the state of Arizona and the second in Pack-12 with Stanford’s Tara Vanderv, his former coach, with a record of 500-308.

Arizona State head coach Charlie Turner Thorne, right, responds to his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Women's Tournament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Arizona State head coach Charlie Turner Thorne, right, responds to his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Women’s Tournament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo / John Locher)

Turner Thorne played four seasons at Stanford before starting a coaching career that began when he was a graduate assistant in Washington, then an assistant job at Santa Clara and four seasons as head coach of Northern Arizona.

Arizona State scored 20-60 in three seasons before hiring Turner Thorne, and he backed up the program, leading the Sun Devils to their first league championship in the regular season and in the history of the Pack-10 tournament.

Arizona State had a school-record of participating in 6 consecutive NCAA tournaments from 2014-19 and qualified for the post season 23 times under Turner Thorne. He took a leave of absence in the 2011-12 season and led the San Devils to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2013-14.

The Sun Devils have struggled with injuries this season, finishing 12-14 overall and finishing 4-9 in the Pac-12 game.

