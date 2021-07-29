Arizona Vote Review Being Financed by Trump Supporters

A review of the 2020 election ballots cast in Arizona’s largest county, billed as strictly non-partisan when Republicans in the Arizona State Senate ordered it at the end of the year latest, was funded almost entirely by supporters of former President Donald J. Trump, according to a statement released late Wednesday by the private cabinet overseeing the review.

The company, Cyber ​​Ninjas, said it raised more than $ 5.7 million from five pro-Trump organizations for the widely maligned review, in addition to the $ 150,000 the State Senate allocated to the project. An Arizona county court had ordered the release of audit funding sources after Senate Republicans refused to release them to the public.

Examining 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and about 80% of the state’s population, only covered votes last November for the president and both state seats in the United States Senate, all won by the Democrats. State Senate President Karen Fann said this week that the results of the audit are expected to be released next month.

Ms Fann and other senators said the recount, the findings of which have no authority to change race winners, was necessary to reassure Mr Trump’s supporters that the vote was fair. . But the effort has come under increasing attack following revelations that Cyber ​​Ninjas’ chief executive and other alleged experts involved in the review have links to the ‘stop the fly’ movement. spawned by Mr. Trump’s baseless allegations of electoral fraud.