Arizona Vote Review ‘Made Up the Numbers,’ Election Experts Say

Yet another claim that 836 more votes were counted than were recorded on campus, ignoring the fact that the records of some 3,600 voters, such as abused husbands and police officers, were protected by security. reasons not made public. and an indication that 5,295 Maricopa County voters may have double-voted because residents of other counties had similar names and birth years were spot-checked by county officials and found to be unfounded; The outsiders were really other people.

With similar reviews now for Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas, it is increasingly clear that Arizona’s partisan review was successful, while it failed – raising baseless talking points, citing Trump’s claims of a rigged election. Failed in any factual way to support.

Nate Persili, a Stanford University law professor, election expert, and democracy scholar, said Arizona-style reviews in other states are likely to follow the same script, with the blessings of Republican political leaders.

“For those who are pushing the fraud narrative, the actual truth is beside the point,” he said. “The idea that the election was stolen is becoming a tribe-defining belief. It’s not about proving anything at this point. It’s about showing allegiance to a particular detail of reality.”

In fact, in the wake of the initial CyberNinjas report, Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate stepped up their resolve to proceed with a review of the election, which includes the drivers’ license numbers and partial Social Security numbers of all seven million. Pennsylvania voters.

“The historic audit in Maricopa County has been completed and important findings have emerged,” state Senator Doug Mastriano, Republican and the lead proponent of the election review, said in a statement last week. “If these types of issues were uncovered in Maricopa County, imagine what could be brought to light by full forensic audits in other counties around the US that processed large volumes of mail-in ballots. “

On Friday, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, signed several summons Issued to the head of the Electoral Commission in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest concentration of Democratic voters, with a genuine request for documents, including communications between city and state election boards.