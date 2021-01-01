Arjun and Malaika spend Saturday together: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Photo: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of each other.
Malaika Arora has also shared a photo shared by Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram account story. In addition, a red heart emoji has been created. Apart from this, Malaika Arora has also shared a photo of Arjun Kapoor. There are also red heart emojis.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for the last two years. The two usually appear with each other at outings and parties. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never tried to hide their relationship. However, neither of them ever spoke openly about it.
