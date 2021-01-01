Arjun and Malaika spend Saturday together: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Photo: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of each other.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor often shares his updates with fans on social media. Arjun Kapoor had spent Saturday with his girlfriend Malaika Arora, he has shown a glimpse of it. Malaika Arora has also shared a photo on social media.

Arjun Kapoor has shared a photo on the story on his Instagram account. In it, Malaika Arora is seen away from the camera while sitting at the table holding the phone in her hand. Looking at the picture you can guess that Arjun Kapoor may have clicked the photo of Malaika Arora. The actor has only written Saturday.



Insta Story of Arjun and Malaika

Malaika Arora has also shared a photo shared by Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram account story. In addition, a red heart emoji has been created. Apart from this, Malaika Arora has also shared a photo of Arjun Kapoor. There are also red heart emojis.

Malaika’s Insta Story

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for the last two years. The two usually appear with each other at outings and parties. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never tried to hide their relationship. However, neither of them ever spoke openly about it.

