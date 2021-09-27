Arjun Bijlani on Divyanka Tripathi for kkk 11

Favorite small screen actor Arjun Bijlani has won the trophy for his stunt based reality show ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’. As the winner, Arjun won the trophy with a prize money of Rs 20 lakh. But on social media, some people are calling actress Divyanka Tripathi the winner instead of Arjun, accusing her of bias. So, we have a special conversation in the show on Arjun’s journey, his victory, allegations of partiality and much more:

Arjun, when the promo of the show came out, your son Ayan cried when he saw you being abused. Now what is his reaction after seeing the trophy?

He is very happy. Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either They are good. Also he is very happy to see the trophy now. Just when everyone came home, he was showing everyone doing his own stunts. Somersault was bumping into the bed. He was very happy when he was climbing the walls and there is a lion on the trophy, so he says the lion has come home. (Laughs)

What does this victory mean to you?

This is very important, because it is about your journey. This journey would have been very important for me even if I had not received the trophy, but winning the trophy makes it even more special as 13 people were competing for this trophy. In another country, Cape Town. I know how hard this show is. Constantly stunting when you have no support system, away from your family, is not easy. So I’m so glad I was able to win. I am happy that by winning the trophy, I was able to become the hero of my son.



In your opinion, what was that different thing or thought in you that made you win by beating the rest of the people?

My X Factor in the show is that I focused on one stunt at a time. Do you keep thinking about what will happen next? I never thought about where I would end up. I used to think that today is a stunt, today I have to do it, I have to give my best, so these were my thoughts. Secondly, I kept a positive attitude throughout the show. Keep smiling, some stunts were very difficult, like shock stunts, so I thought I’d do it after a bit of fun. Ever thought I should do it out loud, then I did a lot of different things. In my opinion, this thing was so effective for me that you never gave up, took yourself to a level.



Some people on social media are calling Divyanka Tripathi more deserving and saying the description of her victory is biased. What would you say about this?

This is all nonsense. For those who don’t win, everything looks like that and it happens every season. Rohit Sir also said that this happens every season, because when you are in a competition and there is an urge to win, such thoughts come. But don’t think for yourself, when everyone is doing stunts, work is done in front of everyone, everyone’s timing is in front. Now if one draws four flags, at least six can be displayed. That too in some stunts, someone must have thought there was a bias, something like that happens in every stunt. Now as the finale stunt happened, everyone knows I’ve done it faster. It’s not about whether it’s bias or whether I want to win. That was not the case. Everyone knew I did it quickly, you can ask anyone. It depends a bit on the number of votes someone wins.

Another decision of yours in the show raised a lot of questions when you chose Saurabh Raj Jain instead of Nikki Tamboli for the elimination task and he came out. What do you mean by that?

Now that I was put in a situation where I had to name someone, what would I do? If someone wants to choose a name, he will choose a name that suits him. I named Saurabh because he was a strong competitor and I thought he would do stunts easily. Now he lost the stunt so he dropped out of the show. I didn’t get out at all. When he did the stunt with Anushka, it took him a long time, so he got out, which was extremely unfortunate. I felt bad, but I didn’t feel guilty that it happened because of me.



There was a lot of talk about your departure in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, but now you hear that you are not doing this show?

Yes, I’m not going into ‘Bigg Boss 15’ because I’m doing a series. His shooting is on, so the dates don’t match, so I’m not going to Bigg Boss, but this is a great show. Popular shows. It’s a show to show personality, so maybe I’ll show up next year.