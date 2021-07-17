Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh flirt with Shweta Tiwari, VIDEO VIRAL | These two celebs were seen flirting with Shweta Tiwari at Disha-Rahul’s wedding, VIDEO VIRAL

New Delhi: Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh had a great time in Cape Town while shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. There is nothing hidden as her pictures and videos went viral all over the social media in recent times. Actually, not only the three but the entire team of ‘KKK11’ have formed a relationship of friendship. They are often seen spending time with each other.

fun in the party

Recently, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh and others all visited Rahul Vaidya and TV star Disha Parmar in Mumbai. (Disha Parmar) attended the wedding reception ceremony and a special video of the party is going viral on the internet. Watch this viral video…

Arjun and Vishal were impressed by Shweta Tiwari’s look

In the video we can see that Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh are flirting with Shweta together. The romantic track ‘Afreen Afreen’ is heard in the background. Talking about the looks of Shweta Tiwari, she is wearing an ice blue shimmery sari. Shweta is seen laughing and blushing on this praise of both the friends as people dance with them on romantic songs.

VIDEO-

Will be seen together in this show

On the workfront, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen and others will be seen competing for the title in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 11.

