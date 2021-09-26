Arjun Bijlani Wins Danger Players 11: Players of Dangers 11 Winners Arjun Bijlani:

Season 11 (Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11) of the stunt based reality show ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi’ has won. TV actor Arjun Bijlani has won the trophy, beating TV actress Divyanka Tripathi. Arjun Bijlani is crowned ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ on his head. Arjun Bijlani was considered a strong contender from the beginning.

Arjun Bijlani is known for TV series like ‘Mile Hum Tum’ and ‘Nagin’. Arjun Bijlani performed exceptionally well throughout the season of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’. On the last day, Arjun Biljalani faced Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh. Arjun Bijlani has received Rs 20 lakh along with a trophy and a car to become the winner.



We will tell you that the top 5 contestants had access to the finals of the trophy. Among them are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari. Please tell that Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swamy had already confirmed her husband as the winner. Neha Swamy has shared a photo of the ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ trophy on social media, which has Arjun Bijlani’s name written on it. The actor’s wife also wrote a cute post.