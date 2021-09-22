Arjun Bijlani wins Khatroon K Khiladi 11: Actor Arjun Bijlani is known to have won Rohit Shetty Khatroon K Khiladi 11. This post went viral

The reality show ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ based on Rohit Shetty’s stunts is coming to an end this weekend, but the name of the winner has already been decided. Actor Arjun Bijlani has won Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun’s wife Neha Swamy has confirmed this.

He has shared a photo of the ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ trophy on social media, on which Arjun Bijlani’s name is written. The actor’s wife has also written a cute post.



Neha Swamy shared a photo with Arjun Bijlani on her Instagram account and wrote, ‘I am very proud of you dear. I know what you did. You deserve all the happiness in the world. ‘

After her husband won, Neha Swamy had a party at home, photos and videos of which she also shared on Insta Story.

Earlier, film and TV critic Salil Kumar Sand shared a photo of Arjun Bijlani on Twitter and congratulated him on winning ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’. Along with the picture, he wrote, ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11 … Arjun Bijlani won the trophy. Congratulations. # kkk11finale ‘



Confirmed by Arjun Bijlani?

Soon the tweet went viral and fans started congratulating Arjun Bijlani. Arjun Bijlani liked this viral post on Twitter, on which fans believe that Arjun is the winner of ‘KKK11’. Arjun Bijlani has shared some photos from the last shoot of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ on his Instagram account. Even on these pictures, people are congratulating them in the comment box.



End of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ on September 25-26

The grand finale of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ will be telecast on Colors Channel on September 25 and 26 at 9:30 pm. The top five finalists in the trophy are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari. According to the report, 2 of these contestants will be eliminated before the final round.