Arjun Bijlani’s Success Story: Arjun Bijlani’s Struggle and Financial Crisis Share Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11 Winner’s Success Story – Arjun Bijlani, 19

‘Shahshawar (horseman) who falls in Maidan-e-Jung, whoever falls falls on his knees.’ This saying fits perfectly with actor Arjun Bijlani. Arjun Bijlani has surprised everyone by winning the ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’ title.

Arjun Bijlani, who ruled millions of hearts with his onscreen chocolate look, surprised everyone by performing dangerous stunts in Rohit Shetty’s reality show. Arjun Bijlani is a well known name in the TV industry today and one of the top actors, but he had to struggle a lot to reach this stage.



The father, who lost his father at the age of 19, took care of him

Arjun Bijlani was born on October 31, 1982 in Mumbai to a Sindhi family. But at the age of 19, his father died. After that, it was as if his world had collapsed. The mother took care of him and the younger siblings after the shadow of the father rose from his head. Arjun Bijlani has loved acting since childhood. As long as his father was there, Arjuna took it as a hobby. But after losing his father, Arjun Bijlani became more serious about his acting career.

Encouraged by mother and wife

In an interview to Hindustan Times in 201 Hind, Arjun Bijlani had said that after the death of his father, he was able to move forward in life only with the support of his mother and wife Neha Swamy. These two brought balance to his life and he was able to focus on the right things as well as his career. Whenever he was sad or lost his courage, the courage of his mother and wife made him stand like a rock.

This is how Arjun used to wander during the audition days

But there came a time when Arjun Bijlani lost his courage and felt that there was nothing good in him. Recalling that era, Arjun Bijlani had said, ‘I used to have a small bag with only 2-3 T-shirts, napkins and face wash. I used to go out every morning with that bag and go round the studio hoping to get fit somewhere. Somewhere I can get a role.

As long as you don’t make your place in the industry, getting a job is just as difficult. And this story was just right on Arjun Bijlani. There were days when Arjun Bijlani kept on auditioning for many months and even then he could not get the expected job. But Arjun Bijlani did not lose patience and today he is one of the most successful actors on TV.

When faced with a financial crisis before the birth of a child

Arjun Bijlani played a variety of roles onscreen, from an army officer to a loving boy and a flamboyant professional tycoon, proving that he is second to none. Arjun Bijlani may be counted among the top stars of TV today, but at one point he too went through financial difficulties.

When his wife Neha was pregnant. He told Zoom Digital a few weeks ago that he had been sitting empty before the birth of his son Ayan. He was not working constantly and the cost was huge. As a result, he had to face many financial difficulties. Arjun Bijlani had said that at that time he was not getting the good job he wanted. But when he got the lead role in ‘Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hai’, he immediately said yes.

Debuting in 2004, one of the top stars of TV

Arjun Bijlani made his acting debut in 2004 and has since worked on ‘Remix’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Mile Jab Hum Tum’, ‘Mohe Rang De’, ‘Pardes Mein Hai Koi Apna’, ‘Nagin’, ‘Kavach – Kali’. Apart from Shakti Ka and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, he did many more TV shows. Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Nagin’ changed the direction of her career. He has hosted many reality shows and is now the winner of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’.