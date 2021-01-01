Arjun car has nothing to do with father and sister: Arjun Kapoor New car number: Arjun Kapoor’s new car number 02911 has been a topic of discussion.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has a very good bond with his family. He often shares photos with his father Bonnie Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor owns many luxury cars and he keeps adding new cars to his collection. Now the actor’s new car number (Arjun Kapoor’s new car number) is catching people’s attention.

Arjun Kapoor’s new car number 2911 has been the talk of the town. Actually, this number is the birthday of his sister Anshula Kapoor and father Bonnie Kapoor. Anshula Kapoor’s birthday is on December 29 and Bonnie Kapoor’s birthday is on November 11. So Arjun Kapoor’s car number is 2911. Thus, the actor has dedicated the number of the new car to father and sister.





On the occasion of Father’s Day, Arjun Kapoor shared a beautiful picture on social media. This picture shows Arjun Kapoor with his father Bonnie Kapoor and sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri’s One Villain 2 and Ghost Police. Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinki Farar’ and ‘Sardar Ka Natu’ have been released this year.