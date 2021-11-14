Arjun Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor Epic Reply To Khushi Kapoor As She Claims To Be Fathers Favorite

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood’s famous actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, may be away from the film world, but she always remains in the headlines for her style. These days Khushi Kapoor is holidaying in Dubai with elder sister Jhanvi Kapoor, but in the meantime she is also connected to her fans and family through social media. Recently, she shared some pictures with her father Boney Kapoor on Instagram, due to which she has also come into the limelight.

Khushi Kapoor’s picture has attracted the most attention due to her caption and the reaction of her step-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor to her caption. Sharing photos with father Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Always my father’s favorite.” Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor did not shy away from commenting on his post.

While Arjun Kapoor reacted to Khushi Kapoor’s picture by sharing an eye roll emoji, Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Now you are embarrassing the embarrassed person even more.” More than one lakh likes have come on this picture of Khushi Kapoor, as well as users are commenting a lot on it. Please tell that after the death of Sridevi, the bonding of Khushi and Jhanvi with their half-siblings Anshula and Arjun Kapoor became very good.

After the death of Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor not only took care of Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, but also forgot the past bitterness. However, things are still not quite right between them. This was mentioned by Arjun Kapoor himself during one of his interviews. The actor said that they are still trying to understand each other.

Arjun Kapoor had to say about this, “It would be wrong if I say that we are a perfect family. We are still separate families trying to adjust to each other. We have a lot of fun whenever we are together, but we are not the same. It just can’t be perfect, because we’re still trying to find things.”