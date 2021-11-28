Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor pray for sister Janhvi Kapoor | Arjun Kapoor – Shanaya Kapoor prays for sister Janhvi Kapoor

keep doing internet

Significantly, Janhvi Kapoor often keeps her fans entertained and herself is in the same mood for fun. Recently Janhvi Kapoor shared a new video where she has tried to make orange juice while looking sexy. In the first video, Janhvi showed off in a bikini top how she looks sexy and hot while sipping juice and that’s what people might have expected. Janhvi showed how despite hard work, only one sip of juice can come out.

Trolls happened with the debut

It is worth noting that Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar in the film Dhadak and with this film Janhvi was welcomed with open arms in the industry. Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a mature love story in the film. However, the film was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat and Janhvi faced a lot of criticism for the film.

slowly won hearts

Although Janhvi Kapoor was a victim of criticism with Dhadak, but in her real life she went on to win the hearts of fans and media. Be it her scintillating presence at events or her no makeup look outside gym sessions. Janhvi Kapoor is often seen making fans happy and taking selfies with them.

Worked, got compliments

At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor has also got the support of great projects. After Dhadak, she worked in Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Stories. The film did not play on Netflix but Janhvi’s work was highly praised. After this Janhvi Kapoor’s next film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also released on Netflix. But this time his work was highly appreciated.

Dharma’s favorite

Janhvi Kapoor is the favorite of the audience and if we talk about the heroines of the new generation, she is the most powerful actress in them. Boman Irani’s son Kayoz Irani will direct Janhvi Kapoor’s next for Dharma Productions. Siddharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan will be opposite Janhvi Kapoor in this film. At the same time, another film of Dharma Productions which is being directed by Sharan Sharma has been announced. The name of the film is Mr and Mrs Mahi in which Rajkumar Rao will be opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

