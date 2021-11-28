Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor pray for sister Janhvi Kapoor | Arjun Kapoor – Shanaya Kapoor prays for sister Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is one of those few young stars who keep her fans entertained all the time. Janhvi Kapoor is bindaas and a witness to this is her Instagram. Now Janhvi Kapoor has shared a very funny video which will make anyone laugh. And her brothers Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are convinced that Janhvi needs treatment.
Actually, Janhvi Kapoor recreated the famous fight scene of Bigg Boss contestant Pooja Mishra with her family members in this video. Pooja what is this behavior is a viral meme.
While sharing this video, Janhvi asked – Do I need treatment? On this, his brother Arjun Kapoor wrote in big letters YES. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Shanaya Kapoor also wrote – I will pray for your recovery. Many friends of Janhvi enjoyed this video a lot.
keep doing internet
Significantly, Janhvi Kapoor often keeps her fans entertained and herself is in the same mood for fun. Recently Janhvi Kapoor shared a new video where she has tried to make orange juice while looking sexy. In the first video, Janhvi showed off in a bikini top how she looks sexy and hot while sipping juice and that’s what people might have expected. Janhvi showed how despite hard work, only one sip of juice can come out.
Trolls happened with the debut
It is worth noting that Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar in the film Dhadak and with this film Janhvi was welcomed with open arms in the industry. Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a mature love story in the film. However, the film was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat and Janhvi faced a lot of criticism for the film.
slowly won hearts
Although Janhvi Kapoor was a victim of criticism with Dhadak, but in her real life she went on to win the hearts of fans and media. Be it her scintillating presence at events or her no makeup look outside gym sessions. Janhvi Kapoor is often seen making fans happy and taking selfies with them.
Worked, got compliments
At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor has also got the support of great projects. After Dhadak, she worked in Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Stories. The film did not play on Netflix but Janhvi’s work was highly praised. After this Janhvi Kapoor’s next film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also released on Netflix. But this time his work was highly appreciated.
Dharma’s favorite
Janhvi Kapoor is the favorite of the audience and if we talk about the heroines of the new generation, she is the most powerful actress in them. Boman Irani’s son Kayoz Irani will direct Janhvi Kapoor’s next for Dharma Productions. Siddharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan will be opposite Janhvi Kapoor in this film. At the same time, another film of Dharma Productions which is being directed by Sharan Sharma has been announced. The name of the film is Mr and Mrs Mahi in which Rajkumar Rao will be opposite Janhvi Kapoor.
movies are stuck
Janhvi Kapoor was supposed to do three films with Dharma Productions after Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena. While Takht got canned, her film Dostana 2, on the other hand, has lagged behind. Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor had to do Mr. Lele but that film could not start on time and Janhvi had to leave it. Apart from Mr & Mrs Mahi and Kayoz Irani’s film, Janhvi has wrapped up shooting for Good Luck Jerry and Helen remake, Mili.
Let’s talk about Janhvi’s funny videos, don’t miss, during Bigg Boss 5, there was a fight between Pooja Mishra and her Shonali Naagrani where she threw a broom and broke it. During this fight, Shonali Naagrani asked Pooja – what is this behavior after which the way Pooja reacted became a very viral meme. Watch this funny Pooja what is this behavior video of Janhvi.
english summary
Janhvi Kapoor recreates Bigg Boss fame Pooja Mishra’s viral fight and Arjun Kapoor thinks his sister needs help. Shanaya Kapoor too prays for Janhvi. See hilarious viral video.
Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 16:36 [IST]
