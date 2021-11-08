Arjun Kapoor Angry With Father Boney Kapoor Extra Marital Affair: When Arjun Kapoor did not even ask younger sisters because of Sridevi, now the actor takes care of Khushi-Jhanvi Kapoor like this

Arjun Kapoor once said that he has nothing to do with Sridevi or her daughters.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s love stories are very famous. It is said that at that time Boney Kapoor’s first family was not at all happy with his new relationship. Despite this, Boney Kapoor went against the family and married Sridevi. After which they had two daughters – Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

After some time, Sridevi started mixing with the Kapoor family, but Arjun Kapoor, son of Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor, used to be upset with her. Then Arjun had said that he would never be able to accept them like family. However, things have changed now and Arjun loves and protects Khushi and Jhanvi just like his real sister Anshula Kapoor.

Recently it was Khushi Kapoor’s birthday. On the birthday of the younger sister, Arjun Kapoor specially wished her a birthday. The star kids of the Kapoor family celebrated Diwali together, in which Arjun Kapoor was seen pulling Khushi’s leg. Arjun wrote – Hope this year you will not steal Jhanvi’s clothes and wear them.

On the other hand, even on Janhvi’s birthday, Arjun has been seen joking with the sisters by posting pictures. So at the same time, Arjun has been seen giving a befitting reply to such people and protecting the sisters even after making lewd comments by trolls many times on social media. But earlier this happened when Arjun had expressed his opinion about Sridevi and her daughters.

In the year 2014, Arjun Kapoor appeared in Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan. During this, he had told that even though he was in contact with his father after his mother Mona separated from Boney Kapoor. But he has nothing to do with Sridevi or her daughters.

Then Arjun had said- ‘My relationship with him will never be normal. She is just my father’s wife, nothing more than her. My mother Mona Kapoor taught me never to disrespect anyone. I don’t have any grudge against anyone. But I will never be able to live with them like a normal family.

To be known, Boney Kapoor left Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona and married Sridevi. Arjun had given his reaction on this and said that he can never feel good for this thing of his father. Although he can understand. Let us tell you, according to the reports, Sridevi died on 24 February 2018.

Jhanvi Kapoor’s film ‘Dhadak’ was released after the death of Sridevi. Jahvi needed support at that time. After which Arjun Kapoor stood by Jhanvi in ​​this difficult time. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Kapoor also passed away a few days before her debut film ‘Ishaqzaade’.