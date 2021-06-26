Arjun Kapoor Birthday Arjun Kapoor life interesting unknown fact

New Delhi l Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 36th birthday today. However, Arjun is more in discussion about his love life than his acting. Arjun Kapoor’s name has been associated with many big actresses in Bollywood. These days he is in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife Malaika Arora. Arjun Kapoor entered the film industry in the year 2011 with the film ‘Ishaqzaade’. Know about his love life after dating…

Read More:- RISHI KAPOOR was killed on the beauty of DIVYA BHARTI, did such an act out of control in the film ‘Deewana’!

Arjun Kapoor and Arpita Khan

According to the information, Arjun Kapoor had a relationship with Salman Khan’s youngest sister Arpita Khan at the age of 18. Both were seen everywhere with each other but due to some reasons, both of them broke up after dating for 2 years. Arjun Kapoor disclosed this in an interview saying, ‘My only serious relationship is with Arpita Khan. thal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

After the breakup with Arpita, Arjun Kapoor’s name was associated with Parineeti Chopra. Both made their debut with the film Ishaqzaade. And during this film, both of them had a special friendship. Both of them may not have made their relationship public, but their love story has been discussed more in the media.

Read More:- Because of this foreign girl, divorce happened between Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, they were about to get married

Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha

Arjun Kapoor has also dated Sonakshi Sinha. Arjun Kapoor had said about his affair with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘There are some relationships that last for a long time and some end after the film is over. Like each other, but other than that we respect each other.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor is now seen with Salman Khan’s sister-in-law Malaika Arora, whose news keeps flying on the media about his marriage. Both of them have made their relationship public. And both are also seen at each other’s house on special events of the house. It is also being said that both may get married soon.